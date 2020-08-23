17 Again and the quote from Back to the Future: 5 curiosities about the comedy with Zac Efron

Share it:

This evening on Italia 1 airs 17 Again – Back to high school, a comedy directed by Burr Steers starring Zac Efron and Matthew Perry.

In 1989, Mike O ‘Donnell is a promising basketball star who plays on the high school team and has a bright future ahead of him. When he finds out that his girlfriend is pregnant, he decides to give up on all this and spend his life with her. Almost 20 years later, Mike realizes that his life has not turned out as he expected, his marriage is falling apart, his job is going badly, and his children consider him a loser. But he is given another chance when he miraculously finds himself reliving his 17 years.

For the occasion, we have collected all the interesting facts about the film for you:

The scene that Zac Efron delights in several trick in basketball was made without the help of special effects. The actor did all the tricks himself.

In 2018 the film had a Korean remake in dramatic form entitled 18 again.

The Back to the Future quote : In one scene from the film, Mark / Mike wakes up thinking he has dreamed it all and is almost kissed by his daughter, who is just as unaware of the situation as Marty McFly’s young mother was.

For other news, we remind you that Zac Efron will participate in the reboot of Three Bachelors and a Baby by Disney +.