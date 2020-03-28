16 movies about the most dangerous survival games

Share it:

With the very funny 'The Hunt', co-written by Damon Lindelof, condemned to eternal oblivion after his evil eye when looking for release dates, it is fair and necessary that we quench our thirst for big game with some of the most memorable movies in that subgenre that has given us so many joys for practically a hundred years. Welcome to the hunting season.

The most dangerous games

'The hunt' does not come from a team of fans who want to do things well. This is the new film by Craig Zobel, a filmmaker who presented his first feature film, the very interesting 'Compliance', in Sitges a few years ago, followed by 'Z for Zachariah' and a host of music videos and episodes of the most high level, such as 'American Gods', 'Westworld' or 'The Leftovers'. This is where the creative team for the film comes from, with a script signed by Nick Cuse and Damon Lindelof. The pair of writers also arrives on a streak, chaining cathodic successes for Netflix ('Maniac') or HBO, where the echoes of their extraordinary work in the impossible continuation of 'Watchmen' still sound.

Now the creative team is on the path to 'The Most Dangerous Game', a story by Richard Connell from almost a century ago that has been brought to the screen in every possible way. We take advantage of the hunting season to remember the most outstanding variations of the text, both the most reliable and accredited and the least official.

The evil Zaroff

Address: Irving Pichel, Ernest B. Schoedsack

Distribution: Joel McCrea, Fay Wray, Leslie Banks, Robert Armstrong

Fun and modern, the start of the cinematic universe of impossible adventures in imaginary jungles began with an excellent survival thriller.

It has everything and still the best was yet to come: its managers would present the following year a movie that may sound familiar to you: 'King Kong'.

Irving Pichel, Ernest B. Schoedsack and Fay Wray (and a few others) made a tale of adventure and danger a reality rarely seen. Actually, as no one had ever done before. From his portentous slamming doors to the shocking final shot, 'The Evil Zaroff' is a world-class adventure whirl.

Criticism in Espinof: 'The evil Zaroff'.

Bloodlust!

Address: Ralph Brooke

Distribution: Wilton Graff, June Kenney, Walter Brooke

A exploitation full-fledged that includes basically the same as in the film of 32 but without crediting the author of the original novel. The only film directed by Ralph Brooke takes advantage of its year of production and the influence of the horror of the time to offer some bloody details unpublished until then, as in the outcome of a villain who lacked many soups to reach the level of Zaroff.

A Game of Death

Address: Robert Wise

Distribution: John Loder, Audrey Long, Edgar Barrier

Robert Wise didn't have much of a chance to show some authorship in this traced Zaroff remake. A charismatic cast, less action, and a mediocre soundtrack didn't help outdo an original they even used images for in some sequences, like the one from the initial blast. Variation from Pichel and Schoedsack's film is in a greater role of the heroine's brother. Remake decaffeinated despite greater clarity in the final fight.

Escape to the sun (Run for the Sun)

Address: Roy Boulting

Distribution: Richard Widmark, Trevor Howard, Jane Greer

Now yes, a real remake. Bold, tough, in full color and with the necessary violence and sweat to create a completely innovative atmosphere from a story that was beginning to be too frugal. In spite of everything, Richard Widmark assured that it was the film of his filmography that he liked least. I suppose that with cinema more than with anything else, it is always a matter of the perspective that time and distances give.

The naked prey

Address: Cornel Wilde

Distribution: Cornel Wilde, Gert van den Bergh, Ken Gampu

Beautiful and suffocating survival adventure inspired by the experiences of the explorer John Colter, chased by a wild tribe on the Wyoming border in 1809. Cornel Wilde directs and stars in his masterpiece and gives it all both in front of and behind the camera. Possibly its second unit director, Bert Batt, has something to say about some of his findings, but the film is a hit that is not easily forgotten.

The Empire of Death (Turkey Shoot)

Address: Brian Trenchard-Smith

Distribution: Steve Railsback, Olivia Hussey, Michael Craig, Carmen Duncan

A dystopian quality aberration exploited that, between tributes, loans and anticipating others, amply achieves cult classic status. And it is that in addition to taking from the novel that has us here gathered, here there is room to anticipate futuristic escapes and dress it with a touch of H.G. Wells and ultraviolence. Almost almost a masterpiece. We will leave it in a cult work.

Predator

Direction: John McTiernan

Starring: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers, Sonny Landham, Bill Duke

Who is the hunter here? This peak of fantastic and mid-eighties action has never even been matched. Perfect balance between movie for Sunday afternoon and the best movie of all time, it's a precision artifact that will last. Too bad filmmakers like McTiernan have had no successors to match.

Poppers

Address: José María Castellví

Distribution: Giannina Facio, Miguel Ortiz, Agustín González, Conrado San Martín

It is difficult to know if we are facing the national response to cruising that William Friedkin offered in the sordid 'The Hunt' or before a simple variation of the elite human hunt in the most outdated environments of a move that was in full swing. The only film directed by Castellví, habitual of the still photo.

Human Target (Hard Target)

Address: John Woo

Distribution: Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lance Henriksen, Arnold Vosloo

Sam Raimi took Hollywood to the great pearl of oriental action and together they delivered an ideal vehicle in the service of the star of the moment. 'Human target' is a landmark of action cinema and a pioneer where it was the land of opportunity, since before Woo no one dared to aesthetically hyperbolize action in such a way. A masterpiece, of course.

The Dam (Southern Comfort)

Address: Walter Hill

Distribution: Keith Carradine, Powers Boothe, Fred Ward, Peter Coyote

Although she is actually more the daughter of 'Deliverance' than Zaroff, this unforgettable x-ray of deep America by Walter Hill is one of the most distressing manhunts we can remember. Practically a "Cajun disaster" full of good ideas and bad decisions. Mandatory.

Survival game

Address: Ernest Dickerson

Distribution: Ice-T, Rutger Hauer, Charles S. Dutton, Gary Busey, F. Murray Abraham

Dickerson is loved very much in this house. From director of photography of Spike Lee to filmmaker specialized in terror and action, he knew how to impregnate his authorship with this umpteenth tale of the rich eating the poor with profession and a very solvent cast. It has rained a lot since this response to the Woo movie, but still coming in such a hurry the guy can stand it. A matter of style and talent.

The Suckers

Address: Stu Segall

Distribution: Richard Smedley, Laurie Rose, Steve Vincent

Another exploitation of the original, but in the exact sense of the word: sexual exploitation on the west coast. The hunt barely occupies the third act of the function, while the rest of the footage consists of sex scenes between attractive women and gañanes. The mythical Sandy Dempsey, Barbara Mills and Laurie Rose are on this occasion the persecuted women.

Revenge

Director: Coralie Fargeat

Starring: Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz, Kevin Janssens

One of the sensations of a couple of seasons ago, although in reality we are facing a monkfish & revenge than before a hunt as such. But the setting, the formula (seasoned by a primitive and ancient force that elevates it above the rest) and the methods end up convincing us for this list. A pity that at times I am more determined to be cool than to be fun.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Revenge'.

A guy named Plague (The Pest)

Direction: Paul Miller

Cast: John Leguizamo, Jeffrey Jones, Freddy Rodríguez

Believe it or not, this is inspired by Connell's account. Eschatological, rude, incorrect, abominable: fascinating. The parodic version of the most dangerous game is a comedy that took seriously offend from the laugh. Actually, the strangest specimen of all. That it is not extinguished.

Persecuted (The Running Man)

Address: Paul Michael Glaser

Distribution: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Conchita Alonso, Yaphet Kotto

Irregular, but very much in line with what was to come, 'Perseguido' proposed a prime-time manhunt contest that lasted less than the damn 'Save Me Deluxe'. Adapting a story of which Stephen King signed with a pseudonym, Glaser, who had already signed the interesting 'The hand band', was lost in the violence and neons of that Tele 5 from three to the fourth that gave everything for his audience.