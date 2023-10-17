Reincarnation Of The Suicidal Battle God Chapter 96 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The tale of the suicidal conflict’s rebirthThe obliterated world is followed by God. The majority of the human species has now been exterminated one year after losing its battle against the horse race. Those who made it through have gone insane and turned into monster hosts.

Zephyr fought on her own as the final member of the resistance. Zephyr’s body, however, has been totally obliterated by the conflict.

Masin Tartaros, lord of the demons, is well aware that Zephyr is unable to recover. He is currently standing on the ground floor of the Pantheon, the home of the gods.

Zephyr discovers that every one of his wounds have miraculously healed and that his armor is now in good condition as he is about to pass away without having the chance to exact revenge on his beloved people.

Mercedes, a senior angel, visits Zephyr to convey the divine message. Zephyr then discovers that he has passed away.

Zephyr will be transported back in time, nonetheless, because of the strong demands made by the Three Supreme Gods.

The Lord of Demons’ invasion was killing people. Therefore, the gods severed their link to the human world when humanity prayed fervently.

Zephyr is informed by an angel that God wishes to give him a second chance because they were inspired by his five-year battle against the demon monarch. Zephyr makes the decision to try again and do it properly this time.

It won’t be simple. Nothing else will endure besides his memory. His stats, skills, and magic abilities will all be reset. Zephyr is currently left with nothing but his recollection.

In Chapter 80 of Reincarnation as the Suicidal Battle God, an unidentified attacker—possibly Zephyr—is seen attacking Lucius while he is in bed. Zephyr believes Lucius has the solutions to his many unresolved questions.

Fans of the series are eager to learn what comes next in the narrative and how Zephyr will handle Polaris Albert Cayenne after learning about him.

They are also looking forward to the publication of Chapter 95 of the upcoming Reincarnation of the Suicidal Battle God. Prepare your excitement for more exciting developments in the universe of “Reincarnation of the Suicide Battle God.”

We will review chapter 94, which was previously published, as well as the release date for the upcoming storyline, in order to give everyone a better idea of what fresh developments might be in store for the narrative moving forward.

Reincarnation Of The Suicidal Battle God Chapter 96 Release Date

Reincarnation of the Suicidal Battle God’s website states that chapter 96 of the manga is scheduled to be published on October 21, 2023.

Reincarnation Of The Suicidal Battle God Chapter 96 Plot

Polaris Albert Cayenne was the first prince of the Cayenne Kingdom and the youngest cardinal in the Temple of the Light, as revealed by the beginning of the last chapter.

Polaris is Aslan’s prized star, in contrast to the other prince, who was frequently ill and only occasionally visible to the public. Because of his good appearance and brains, he has been appreciated by many since a young age.

This reveals that the Prince greets Polaris when Zephyr with the Prince come upon him. Additionally, he expressed his gratitude for traveling so far to pay a visit.

He believed he was aware of his workload. The prince also claims that he doesn’t know exactly what he has in mind but that he cannot be present for valid reasons while conversing with himself at the same time.

Furthermore, he claims that Zephyr doesn’t have much furnishings yet, so that’s why he feels that he must find a way to diffuse the situation because he cannot allow Zephyr to fall victim to Polaris.

Polaris, on one hand, asserts that since he is only a priest, they shouldn’t be concerned about him.

He also describes two sisters, who are the only people left in the village, who lost their loved ones to the creatures that descended from the top that was the Abominable Princess.

We notice that the children begin to circle around Zephyr as a result of his charms, leading him to wonder what he has planned.

Polaris declares that the child has been a refugee of Danakil while pointing at him. The dragon’s lethal poison claimed his family.

Additionally, he said that because the power feels his, all that can be done is save and care for these orphans, yet he has prevented the tragedy and is confident that he talks for the kids, so he appreciates Zephyr.

While doing so, Aria can be seen declaring to herself that Polaris is deceiving himself for sure because she thinks there is no way he would have gone there to congratulate him and she wonders why he decided on this act.

Zephyr took the branded worm as the narrative came to a conclusion. This has a unique set of negative consequences, and Zephyr probably needs some time to recover some of his memory fragments as well as his physical senses.

We may hear him mention Altair in Chapter 94. Actually, she and Ophelia meant to murder the cheerful woman. So, if you try to fix her, she might fight you.