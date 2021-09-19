One of the most popular shows, Netflix’s “Thirteen reasons why” introduces a new character in season 3 which debuted on August 23, 2019. A British Actor, Grace Saif aka “Ani Achola” was humiliated to quit on her social media accounts.

“Thirteen Reasons Why” had great fan followers, But due to some fan’s unprofessional Hateful reaction forces Grace Saif to delete her Photos, Headers, and Bio in her Instagram Account. Still, You can Follow up on her Instagram account as she has not Removed her account. Her mind is still active with 37k Followers. Some Fans have commented rudely on her accounts, You Know Why? Just because Fans Judged her based on a character, she played in the Season 3.

Grace Saif made her twitter account private by the unreliable comments shared by Not so loving fans. Only those can see her activities which followed them before she made her account Private. People tweeted such nasty things about her character. Is this appropriate to force someone to quit on social media?

About the Character Ani Achola:

Grace Saif plays the Role of Ani Achola, and She Narrates the storyline in the Latest Release of “thirteen Reasons Why” Season 3. Ani is a new student at Liberty High school in town as her Mom needs to take care of Bryce’s Grandfather. The Story revolves around the characters who were involved in Bryce’s death. Fans Noticed that Ani’s been narrating the whole season By her Confession at the Police Station.

Every season of “Thirteen Reasons Why” Had Thirteen Episodes of explaining The characters involving in the murder. Ani had Romantic Relationship with Clay Jensen Who is the Prime Suspect in Bryce’s Death. Let’s hope that the fans will stop humiliating Grace Saif for the Character Ani Achola.

Followers Can Say such Nasty Things;

Some Disrespectful and hatred comments about Ani Achola which SHUSHH.. her from Social Media;

Ani could do whatever she wants to that’s her choice but you really have to be big dotish to fucking sleep with a rapist & try to be friends with one of his victims too. Like sis has NO morality whatsoever & her character is poorly written what a shame #13ReasonsWhy — aj (@ajkhanx_) August 31, 2019

Petition for ani to fuck off of #13reasonswhy season 3. Who thought it was a good idea to bring a new character in and make her the narrator??? As much as she wants to be she will never be part of the group. pic.twitter.com/YfnKqctcAU — tori (@_torihoward_) August 29, 2019

Some Friends of Grace Defends her By their supportive tweets on twitter;

Some Close Friends like Bex-Taylor Klaus and Miles Heizer still Supports Grace and follow the account. Timothy Granaderos, who plays Montgomery de la Cruz on the series, Supported Grace Saif by tweeting

Anne Winters, who plays Chloe Rice on the series, defends Grace by her appraisal,

“I think her role was very important this season, because, you know, you need someone that has the other side of Bryce, and we wouldn’t have gotten to see that unless there was some new character that was living with him, Grace who plays Ani is like the sweetest girl ever. I loved her character this season.”

Riverdale Stars Ashley Murray also twitted in Grace’s Favour saying Not to Worry about Hateful Comments;

People have literally called me a monkey, trash, sloppy, classless darkie and told me to jump in an oven because….Josie kissed Archie. So, yeah, don’t blame her. https://t.co/IVIDzz1VTJ — Ashleigh Murray (@iamamurray) September 3, 2019

Fans supported Grace with their voice echoing in the whole twitter;

I wasn’t really rocking w Ani in #13ReasonsWhy but I find it cruel how y’all bullied this woman until she deleted all her accounts! It’s just a show guys. Hell yeah her character was annoying but y’all forget that this shit isn’t real @gracesaif I hope you’re doing fine ❤️ — kween bee (@Urafukboi1) September 2, 2019

What Do You Think About Grace Saif? Don’t You Think This Disturbing Comments should Stop?

Is this Right to comment Rudely to someone who is just Playing Her Character Role? Do People have Rights to Humiliate anyone to force them to quit on Social Media?