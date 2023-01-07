Bridgerton Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Bridgerton had also captured the world’s imagination, and for the past two years, I’ve been dreaming about house dresses, jeweled tiaras, ribbon chokers, and heels with feather trim.

The Shonda Rhimes-produced show came out with a bang on Netflix in December 2020, and we quickly fell in love with actors Nicola Coughlan, Rege-Jean Page, and Phoebe Dynevor, as well as the regency-style drama. A month later, a streaming site said the show was the most popular new show it had ever put out, beating out The Witcher, Stranger Things, and The Queen’s Gambit, and attempting to reach 41% of any Netflix subscribers.

Dear Reader, the Ton can’t wait for the next season of Bridgerton to start. But this writer knows for sure that things are busy on the other side of the pond, where Season 3 is well underway.

Fans will be required to wait a long time long before the new season comes out. Until then, more and more details keep coming out about the next book in the steamy romance series. We can’t help but take in all the latest gossip, just like the people who read Whistledown every day in the Ton.

At the end of Season 2, the Ton is in turmoil, or at least a friendship within it, because Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) and her best friend Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) ended on a not-so-happy note.

In the last few minutes of the season, we saw Eloise put together the pieces of the puzzle to figure out that Penelope is the one who wrote the gossip column regarding her family’s scandals. To make things even tenser, Eloise’s relationship with Theo was broken up, but also Penelope’s crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) was also shattered.

Bridgerton has been renewed for a third season, and production on the Netflix show is well underway. Since July 2022, they have been filming, and while there aren’t many official details about the next season, we have a few ideas. Netflix has told us who will be joining the cast in the third season, in addition to what the main storyline of the whole season will be.

Bridgerton Season 3 Release Date

Netflix has not yet said when Season 3 will be out. The previous seasons don’t give us much to go on, other than the fact that they came out two years apart. Season 1 came out on December 25, 2020. Season 2 came out again on March 25, 2022. But Season 3 is constantly being built, and it looks like it will be done in December 2022. This gives us hope that it will come out in 2023.

Bridgerton Season 3 Cast

So far, it’s been confirmed that the majority of the Bridgerton children will be back for Season 3. On this list are Phoebe Dynevor (who played Daphne), Claudia Jessie (who played Eloise), and Luke Thompson (who played Benedict), but instead Luke Newton (Colin). Don’t worry, the oldest Bridgerton son will be back as that of the 9th Viscount, together with his new wife, the Viscountess. Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey, and Kate Sharma Bridgerton, played by Simone Ashley, will also be back in their roles.

On May 12, Deadline also said actress Hannah Dodd would then join the cast of Season 3 of Bridgerton. She will play “elusive” Francesca Bridgerton. Ruby Stokes was the first person to play the part, so Hannah’s addition is just a change. Ruby left the show to star in the upcoming Netflix show Lockwood & Co.

On July 20, People Magazine reported that three more performers have joined the S3 cast. Daniel Francis will perform Marcus Anderson, who was described as “a charismatic existence who lights up any space he enters, drawing the attention of some matriarchs in the tonne and the ire of others.” Sam Phillips, who has been in The Crown, will play Lord Debling, who is “a friendly lord with unusual interests,” and James Phoon will play “the handsome but dim-witted Harry Dankworth.”

In October, Deadline said that season 3 would have one more new character. Hannah New, who spotlights in the historical adventure show Black Sails and has also been in Disney’s Maleficent, has now been cast as Lady Tilley Arnold.

Hannah’s character is called “a firebrand widow” by Deadline, or the full description of her character reads: “She was widowed at a young age and enjoys the privileges but also power that arrive with being in charge of her former husband’s estate, living life by herself terms with economic freedom but also sexual freedom.” It looks as though Lady Tilley Arnold would then definitely make a stir in the Ton.

Even though it hasn’t been confirmed, Adjoa Andoh (who plays Lady Danbury), Golda Rosheuvel (who plays Queen Charlotte), Charithra Chandran (who plays Edwina Sharma), and Shelly Conn (who plays Mary Sharma) are also likely to return for Season 3. But Nicola Coughlan, who tries to play Penelope Featherington and — spoiler alert — Lady Whistledown, is coming back, and in a big way! But more about that later.

Bridgerton Season 3 Trailer

Yes! On July 20, Netflix said that season 3 had begun filming. You can watch a video of a returning cast that was put out by the streaming service below:

Bridgerton Season 3 Plot

We found out in May 2022 that Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington, aka Lady Whistledown), played by Penelope Featherington, will be the main character of season three. Later, the former ELLE UK cover girl talked about whether or not she’s ready to film intimate sex scenes. On the E! News show Daily Pop, she said, “I’m going to have to be!”

She did say that being the main character in the upcoming season is “terrifying,” but she also said that she has “known for a long time” and has had time to get used to the idea. She said, “I knew like two weeks into season two of filming, I had a considerable amount of time to get used to it.” But then, last night, they said, “The information is coming out. You could indeed talk about it, but I said, “I do not want to. I’m too nervous.” Once I say it out loud, it becomes real to me.

And when she was on the ATAS panel again for the opening night of Netflix’s FYSEE Space on May 15, she affirmed that season three will focus on the love story between her character Penelope and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). She told People, “Like Lady Whistledown, I’ve been keeping it a secret for a long time, and I can confirm that season three is the love story of Colin and Penelope.”

“Season two was two weeks old when I kept that secret to myself. I’m saying it for the first time here.’ This came after she had already talked with the same media organization about Penelope’s long-term before the March premiere of season two. Helen said at the time, “I think Penelope needs a bit more time before Helen gets into that.” I think it’s safe to say that she is still a wallflower. She is acting like a businesswoman.

The show Bridgerton is premised on Julia Quinn’s eight-book series about how each of eight siblings finds love. Even though it seems likely that season 3 of Bridgerton will cover the third novel in the series, the fresh showrunner Jess Brownell stated in an interview with Variety that season 3 will skip to book 4 and focus on Colin but also Penelope’s love story.

In season 2 of Bridgerton, Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) started dating, which is the main plot of the fourth book in the romance series. In season 2, Penelope overheard Colin making fun of the idea of dating her in front of his friends, which put a pretty bad twist on their story.

From the Shadows is the name of the episode, and Netflix has shared the first lines: “Dear Gentle Reader, We haven’t seen each other in far too long. The smart people of London have finally come back, and so has this author. As the season starts, everyone is thinking about which of the new debutantes will shine this same brightest. This year’s crop turns out to be quite beautiful. Sadly, not every young woman can catch the eye.”

On July 20, Netflix showed a little of what Polin will be like in the future. Even by season’s end 2, Penelope had also pretty much given up on Colin, and she and her best friend, Eloise, are fighting. Even so, she has “decided it’s time to start taking a husband, preferably a man who will give her enough freedom to proceed her double existence as Lady Whistledown, far ahead from her parents and sisters,” Netflix says in a release. “But because Penelope lacks confidence, her attempts to find a husband on the marriage market fail in a big way.”

Colin, in contrast, hand, is so full of confidence that he is willing to “mentor Penelope inside the ways of trust to assist her to find a husband.” (You know where this is headed.) Colin is a great teacher, it turns out. “When his lessons start to work a little too well, Colin has to decide if his feelings for Penelope are simply friendly,” the release says.