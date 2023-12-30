100 Girlfriends Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

“The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really Love You” is the name of the upcoming anime TV program that will premiere on March 14, 2023, as part of 100 Girlfriends Season 2.

It is directed by Hikaru Sato and is being produced by Bibury Animation Studios. The writings are reviewed by Takashi Aoshima, while the characters are designed by Akane Yano. Featuring music by Eba, Shuhei Mutsuki, and Shunsuke Takizawa.

You may see this anime on Tokyo MX and other networks from October 8, 2023, until December 24, 2023.

“The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really Love You” anime fans can’t wait for season two to premiere. They are curious about the plot, the likelihood of a second season, and other things.

All the details we have thus far about 100 Girlfriends Season 2 are here in one post. Please read the complete article if you would like to know more about the forthcoming season.

100 Girlfriends Season 2 Renewal Status

An announcement about the second season of the harem anime 100 Girlfriends was made via the official X (previously Twitter) account. In celebration of the 100 Girlfriends Season 2 announcement, the show’s character designer, Akane Yano, posted this artwork online.

100 Girlfriends Season 2 Release Date

A promotional film and celebration picture, produced by character designer Akane Yano, were released by the official crew of the rom-com anime The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really Love You after the last episode aired on December 24, 2023.

Unfortunately, the anime’s release window and date were not disclosed. Since Bibury Animation Studios, which was responsible for creating the first season of the anime, does not have any projects scheduled for release in 2024, the sequel is likely to be announced shortly.

With the sequel to the anime almost certain to be produced by the same studio, they will have sufficient time to craft it. Season 2 of The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really Love You will thus premiere in the spring or summer of 2024.

100 Girlfriends Story

In the anime world, “The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really Love You” emerges as a quirky love comedy. The protagonist, Aijou Rentarou, finds out of the blue that he has been bestowed with a hundred girlfriends, all of whom have their own distinct talents and eccentricities.

Uncertain cosmic forces have brought forth this bizarre scenario. The show delves into topics of friendship, self-discovery, and love as Rentarou faces the difficulties of juggling his many romantic relationships.

The plot is made more entertaining and unpredictable by the ladies’ different personalities, which might range from ninja to otherworldly. The anime offers a new spin on the harem genre with its combination of comedy, romance, and fantasy, under the direction of Hikaru Sato.

Fans can look forward to an exciting and whimsical trip through the complexity of love and relationships, with a touch of the supernatural, as Aijou Rentarou embarks on an unusual romantic voyage.

The show explores Rentarou’s relationships as it progresses, providing a whimsical and inventive look at the pros and cons of having a large number of girlfriends.

100 Girlfriends Season 2 Cast

Along with Takashi Aoshima (series composer) and Akane Yano (character designer), Hikaru Sato (anime director) is a creative force. People who provide voices for the program are:

Wataru Kato as Rentaro Aijo

Kaede Hondo as Hakari Hanazono

Miyu Tomita as Karane Inda

Ayaka Asai as Kusuri Yakuzen

Sumire Uesaka as Hahari Hanazono

Maria Naganawa as Shizuka Yoshimoto

Asami Seto as Nano Eiai

Shigeru Chiba as the God of Love

100 Girlfriends Season 2 Plot

Rentarou’s seventh girlfriend, Kurumi Haraga, will reportedly make her debut in Season 2 of 100 Girlfriends. Kurumi attended Ohananomitsu Middle School for three years. They first crossed paths in the school cafeteria when she and Rentarou both went for the fried egg toast.

After Rentarou shared the toast with her, she warmed up to him, even if she was frigid before. Kurumi apologized and said that her intense hunger makes her cranky since her metabolism is so high. She was hesitant to tell him how she felt at first, but she finally broke down as he kept reaching out to her.

Conclusion

“The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really Love You” will return for an additional season, according to its producer, Bibury Animation Studios. Voice actors such as Kaede Hondo and Wataru Kato will be joining the cast of characters in Season 2, which is directed by Hikaru Sato.

The protagonist, Rentaro, makes a wish and receives one hundred girlfriends; nevertheless, he must accept the risk of their deaths if he rejects any one of them. How Rentaro gets out of this jam is something that fans are interested in. Crunchyroll already has the anime, so it stands to reason that they will have Season 2 as well. Season one ran on Tokyo MX and other networks from October 8, 2023, to December 24, 2023.