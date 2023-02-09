10 Fun Things To Do On The Strip In Las Vegas

Las Vegas is often associated with casinos, alcohol, and wild parties, but there’s so much more to this city than just those things. The Las Vegas Strip is home to a wealth of exciting and unique activities that go beyond just gambling and drinking. Whether you’re looking for outdoor adventures, cultural experiences, or a relaxing spa day.

We’ll explore 10 fun things to do on the Strip that don’t involve gambling, alcohol, or sex. So, if you’re looking to shake up your next trip to Las Vegas, read on and discover all that this amazing city has to offer.

1- Exploring The World-Famous Las Vegas Sign

The iconic Las Vegas sign is a must-visit for anyone exploring the Strip. Snap a photo with the retro sign, which first appeared in 1959, and has since become a symbol of Sin City. The sign is located just south of the strip, and is free to visit 24 hours a day.

Visitors can snap photos, read about its history, and enjoy the lively atmosphere surrounding it. Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a seasoned Vegas pro.

2- Taking a Stroll Through The Bellagio Fountains

The Bellagio Fountains are one of the most recognizable sights on the Las Vegas Strip. The impressive display of water, light, and music creates a breathtaking show that is not to be missed. Visitors can enjoy the fountains for free, and they are best viewed at night when the lights are at their most spectacular.

Take a leisurely stroll around the lake, enjoy a drink or bite to eat at one of the nearby restaurants, and watch the fountains as they dance to music from classical to modern pop hits.

3- Enjoying a Show at The Cirque Du Soleil

Cirque du Soleil is one of the most popular shows on the Strip. The acrobatics, artistry, and stunning stage design make for a truly unforgettable performance. Whether you prefer a classic production like “O” or a more contemporary show like “Mystere,” Cirque du Soleil shows are the best for anyone visiting Las Vegas. So grab a discount ticket from Vegaslens.com by checking out this link: https://vegaslens.com/travel-directory/cirque-du-soleil-tickets/, and prepare to be wowed by this captivating spectacle.

4- Visiting The Neon Museum

The Neon Museum is a fascinating look at the city’s history and its connection to the golden age of neon. The museum features an extensive collection of iconic Las Vegas signs, many of which have been restored to their original glory.

Visitors can take a guided tour and learn about the history of neon in Las Vegas, as well as the cultural significance of these iconic signs. Whether you’re a history buff, a fan of vintage design, or just looking for a unique experience, the Neon Museum is a must-visit.

5- Indulging In Gourmet Dining at Top Restaurants

Las Vegas is home to some of the best restaurants in the world, and there’s no shortage of options for those looking to indulge in gourmet dining on the Strip. From upscale steakhouses to world-renowned chef-driven restaurants.

Take your taste buds on a culinary journey, sample the latest creations from top chefs, and experience dining at its finest. Whether you’re in the mood for a romantic dinner for two or a night out with friends.

6- Shopping at The Fashion Outlets Of Las Vegas

Shoppers rejoice! The Fashion Outlets of Las Vegas offer high-end brands at discounted prices, making it suitable for anyone in search of a great deal. From designer clothing and accessories to beauty products and home goods, you’re sure to find something you love. Take a break from the excitement of the Strip and indulge in a little retail therapy. With such great deals and such a wide variety of products, you’ll want to leave some extra room in your luggage.

7- Adventure Activities Like Skydiving and Zip Lining

For thrill-seekers, Las Vegas offers plenty of opportunities to get your adrenaline pumping. Take a leap of faith and go skydiving, or soar above the Strip on a zipline. Whether you prefer to be up in the air or down on the ground, there are plenty of adventure activities to choose from.

For a truly unique experience, try indoor skydiving, which lets you experience the thrill of skydiving without having to jump out of an airplane. And for those who love to take on new challenges, rock climbing, bungee jumping, and even race car driving are all available in Las Vegas. So why not try something new and add a little excitement to your trip to the Strip?

8- Relaxing at a Spa or Pool

Las Vegas is known for its high-energy atmosphere, but sometimes it’s important to take a break and relax. Whether you prefer a spa day or a day lounging by the pool, there are plenty of options on the Strip.

Many of the city’s top hotels have luxurious spas that offer a wide range of treatments, from massages to facials. And if you’re looking for a more laid-back experience, there are plenty of hotel pools to choose from, complete with cabanas, drinks, and live entertainment. So take a break from the excitement of the Strip and treat yourself to a little R&R.

9- Exploring The Arts and Culture Scene

The city also has a thriving arts and culture scene, with world-class museums, galleries, and performance spaces. From the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art to the Smith Center for the Performing Arts.

Whether you’re a fan of classical music, contemporary art, or cutting-edge performances, Las Vegas has something to offer. So take a break from the bright lights of the Strip and immerse yourself in the city’s rich cultural offerings.

10- Taking a Nighttime Helicopter Tour of The City

For a truly unforgettable experience, take a nighttime helicopter tour of Las Vegas. See the city from a new perspective as you soar above the bright lights of the Strip. Take in the stunning views of the city, from the towering hotels to the sprawling desert beyond. This is a unique opportunity to see Las Vegas like never before, and to create memories that will last a lifetime. So book your tour today and get ready for an experience like no other.