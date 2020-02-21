'You will not kill', teaser trailer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After knowing not long ago the release date of 'You will not kill', David Victori's new film after 'The Covenant', now we have, thanks to Filmax, his first teaser official trailer. In this we can see Mario Casas in a new thriller where it seems that he will not have a good time.

'No Matarás' tells us the story of Dani, a good boy who during the last years of his life has dedicated himself exclusively to taking care of his sick father, decides to resume his life after his death. Just when he has decided to take a long trip, he meets Mila, a girl as disturbing and sensual as unstable, who will turn that night into a real nightmare. The consequences of this meeting will take Dani to such an extreme that he will consider things he could never have imagined.

The debutante actress Milena Smit accompanies Casas in this thriller written by Jordi Vallejo, David Victori and Clara Viola which was filmed in different locations in Barcelona last year. Victori says that “For this character I have always thought of Mario. Only through the eyes of the actor will the public live from the truth. Seeing him transforming into this character is being a very powerful and inspiring experience. ” The movie has been produced by Filmax, with the participation of Spanish Television, Televisió de Catalunya and Movistar Plus.



'No Matarás' will hit theaters in our country on October 16.