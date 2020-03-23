TV Shows

Yanet García shows her exercise routine at home by quarantine

March 23, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
In the middle of the coronavirus quarantine (COVID-19) Yanet García shared with her followers the way in which she manages to carry out all her exercises even while being indoors and being a very disciplined person.

Through a series of videos on her official Instagram account, the host showed off some of her favorite butt exercises her followers can do at home, and even invites them to work alongside her with the "Fit Plan" app.

In the videos Yanet is seen exercising with objects that are kept at home like a gallon of water and next to a table, with which he has received many compliments on his intelligence to work.

After the WHO made different recommendations to protect itself from the coronavirus, different people have had to do their best to stay fit from home, since gyms and places to train were closed as a precautionary measure.

One of the most famous sports and "fits" is Yanet García, for which she devised some strategies to continue training her body with discipline from home and thus motivate her followers to follow in her footsteps.

