WWE, Roman Reigns tells about the Samoan alliance with the Uso twins

After what had happened in Clash of Champions, it was difficult to hypothesize an “alliance” between Roman Reigns and twins Jey and Jimmy Uso, but the latest episode of SmackDown showed that it’s probably going in that direction. Paul Davis of WresltingNews.co anticipated the plans of the WWE for the foreseeable future.

Roman Reigns, apparently, will be recognized as “capo” of the stable and the Usos will also start dressing like him.

“This story is designed to uplift Roman, but also to lead Jimmy e Jey to the next level “ he would reveal a well-informed source to Davis.

In a chat on Zoom with Mania Club a few weeks ago, Roman Reigns spoke of the possible all-Samoan alliance with the two brothers, explaining that the motivation would go beyond common origins. “I think we all have the same thoughts, and it makes a lot of sense. But I think Samoa Joe was the first to say it, for what the climate is today and everything that happens socially, but I don’t think we want to do it just on the basis that we are all Samoans […] the thing is, I wonder where I am right now within my character … you have to be able to show that domain and create that moment where you wonder who the dude will be will knock off the pedestal that powerful group. “

Among the novelties in the world of wrestling in recent days, we report the end of the friendship between Sasha Bankd and Bayley and the appearance of The Undertaker on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.