World Beyond, will Rick Grimes be there? AMC answers

We had reported the rumor about an important return in The Walking Dead: World Beyond, an employee of the AMC television network he therefore decided to clarify by sharing a short press release.

The numerous fans of The Walking Dead had discovered the presence of Andrew Lincoln among the cast of the tenth episode of the spin-off show, thus assuming that the episode would have revealed something more about the kidnapping of Rick Grimes, which occurred during the ninth season of the main show. As you know, the leader of Alexandria was captured by the military of the Civic Republic, although we still do not know the reasons behind this action. Speaking to Insider reporters, an AMC employee denied the news, according to reporters from the online newspaper: “This person was worried that fans might be dissatisfied with Rick’s failure to appear in the episode“.

It therefore seems that we will have to wait for the films dedicated to the character of Andrew Lincoln to find out how his story will continue. Waiting for more information, we recommend this interview with Matt Negrete of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, in which the showrunner talks about the next adventures of the group of protagonists of the spin-off series, available in Italy in the streaming catalog of Amazon Prime Video.