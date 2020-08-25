won the NXT Championship despite the injury

Share it:

The winner of the NXT TakeOver XXX has finally been announced: Karrion Kross managed to take the title, despite having suffered a serious injury.

“WWE medical staff confirmed that Kross went to meet the separation of the acromioclavicular joint during his fight with Limitless [Keith Lee]. Despite the injury, Kross knocked out the champion with determination, demonstrating incredible tenacity in the lift Lee and then conquer the NXT Championship with a devastating Doomsday Saito from the second string “, reports the WWE statement.

In other words, he really hurt his shoulder. In the video shared by the company at a later time we see him struggling with the medical staff, intent on assessing the extent of the damage. Kross will have to do an MRI shortly and at the moment we don’t know if the event will affect future events, but it is likely that the wrestler will need at least two weeks of complete rest to recover.

To get the victory and fame you need to perform particularly athletic gestures at times, but the results are not always the ones hoped for, although Kross can say he is happy to have won the title. Like many other sports, wrestling also presupposes maniacal preparation and the acceptance of certain risks. As they say “Don’t try this at home!“.

