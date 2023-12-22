Season two of CBS’s “most-watched scripted series in all of television” for 2021 has officially begun, and viewers can’t wait to see what the future holds for the Dutton family. “Episode one will immediately surprise everybody—where our story starts and what has happened,” said David Glasser, an executive producer, in an interview with TV Insider.

The official season 5 teaser is a compilation of dramatic and chaotic scenes, but it does hint at a few major narrative themes. Beth Dutton, portrayed by Kelly Reilly, is named chief of staff to the newly sworn-in governor of Montana, John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner.

The fifth season of Yellowstone will be the last, according to an announcement made by Paramount in May 2023. Nevertheless, December 2023 is when the second season is expected to premiere. Continue reading to get further details about Yellowstone season 5.

Where to watch Yellowstone Season 5?

Paramount Network and the Paramount Network app are the places to be to watch Season 5. Streaming services will not have the episodes accessible right now, but Peacock presently has seasons 1–4 available to watch online.

Yellowstone Season 5 Cast

Kevin Costner as John Dutton

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton

Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler

Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton

Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton

Kelsey Asbille as Monica Dutton

Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton

Gil Birmingham as Thomas Rainwater

Finn Little as Carter

Wendy Moniz as Lynelle Perry

Jefferson White as Jimmy Hurdstrom

Jacki Weaver as Caroline Warner

Dawn Olivieri as Sarah Atwood

Piper Perabo as Summer Higgins

In addition to Angela Blue Thunder, played by Q’orianka Kilcher of The New World and The Alienist, and Mo Brings Plenty of The Revenant and The Good Lord Bird, who reprise their roles as Rainwater’s right-hand man Mo, the Yellowstone cast also features Mo Brings Plenty.

The Duttons’ new helper Clara Brewer, played by Lilly Kay of Your Honor and Chambers, and country singer Abby, portrayed by Lainey Wilson, are newcomers to the Yellowstone ensemble.

Yellowstone Season 5 Plot

Compared to other seasons, “Yellowstone” Season 5 Part I moved at a moderate pace, laying the groundwork for subsequent episodes.

We saw Governor John Dutton stomp on Market Equities’ proposed hotel, Jamie Dutton drop the bombshell that his father was to be impeached, and Beth Dutton start making arrangements to send her adoptive brother to the train station on a one-way ticket. Even Jamie’s intentions for his sister are somewhat similar.

Monica Dutton tragically lost her newborn baby at the beginning of Season 5, while her husband Kayce grappled with the consequences of his vision from Season 4.

Despite the gloom, the first half of season five of “Yellowstone” focused on John’s involvement in the branding and roundup of his cattle and the joys of the cowboy lifestyle. When brucellosis broke out, Rip Wheeler had to move half of the herd and half of the ranch personnel from Yellowstone to Texas, so those salad days were over.

At the same time, several members of the Confederated Tribes of Broken Rock were dissatisfied with Thomas Rainwater’s leadership and wanted to remove him from his position as chairman. Moreover, we were given a brief glimpse into Jimmy Hurdstrom’s life at the 6666 Ranch, where he seemed to be leading an idyllic life with vet tech Emily.

Yellowstone Season 5 Episodes

Season 5 of Yellowstone will consist of 14 episodes spread out into two sections. Season 1 had nine episodes, and subsequent seasons had ten; hence, this is the longest season of the program so far.

Yellowstone Season 5 Filming Details

There are two halves to the season, so that’s a tough question! Production on Yellowstone Season 5, Part 1, started in May 2022, and the first eight episodes aired that fall. Production on Part 2 has not yet started, but in November 2024, Paramount will air the series finale episodes instead. Part of the reason for this is the ongoing creative and financial conflict between Taylor Sheridan, Costner, Paramount, and the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Yellowstone: Will there be Season 6?

Our hearts sank when we learned that the Duttons would not be returning for a sixth season. The second half of Season 5 will be Paramount’s last season.

Yellowstone Season 5 Trailer

According to Deadline, the Paramount Network said that the fifth season of Yellowstone’s trailer broke all previous records for trailers. A staggering 14.4 million views and 1.7 million additional interactions were achieved by the season 5 teaser in the first 24 hours after its release on September 29.

“All kinds of enemies, foreign or domestic,” are sworn in by John Dutton as Montana’s new governor in the first scene of the record-breaking trailer. John ensures a strong political and family relationship after swearing in by firing all office employees and nominating his daughter Beth as his new chief of staff.

With the threat to the Dutton family’s dominance, the seeming signing of a declaration of war, and the subsequent breakout of fighting and shooting, the remainder of the trailer ramps up the tension. In his new position as governor, John is expected to encounter several obstacles. Given that the Duttons are used to a pastoral ranch lifestyle, it’s clear that political life is quite different.