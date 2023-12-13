Starting in October 2011 as a light novel series in Japan, The Apothecary Diaries has subsequently expanded, with two manga series published in 2017 in separate magazines. Why it has taken such a while for an anime adaptation of such a popular light novel series is a mystery.

Before she was abducted and sold into servitude in the town’s palace, Maomao, an unassuming girl brought up by her pharmacist father, never dreamed that monarchy would be a part of her life.

She quickly rises through the ranks to become the favorite consort of the Emperor, and she has to ensure that no food is poisoned before consumption. Is Maomao’s insatiable curiosity going to get the best of her, or will she be able to enjoy a peaceful life? Keep reading to find out when The Apothecary Diaries will be available to stream, as well as if a trailer has been produced for the next series.

Where to watch The Apothecary Diaries?

Crunchyroll published the English dub of The Apothecary Diaries on November 4.

The Apothecary Diaries Plot

The heroine of The Apothecary Diaries, Maomo, is a 17-year-old girl who is abducted and made to labor in an imperial palace. The castle only employed low-level servants, such as concubines and eunuchs, like her. As she sought a deeper knowledge of health and illness, this inquisitive girl’s interests remained constant as she engaged in a wide range of self-inflicted experiments. Despite the whispers that the emperor’s newborns were unwell, she persisted in her task with all her might. Keeping her identity secret was important to her while she treated the babies.

Nevertheless, Jinshi, one of the most influential eunuchs in the palace, took note of her efforts. A chance to work in the Inner Court was presented to Maomao. With her extensive medical expertise and eccentric attitude, she may become one of the castle’s most valuable concubines.

The Apothecary Diaries Cast

Maomao Voiced by: Aoi Yūki (Japanese); Emi Lo (English)

Voiced by: Aoi Yūki (Japanese); Emi Lo (English) Jinshi Voiced by: Takeo Ōtsuka (Japanese); Kaiji Tang (English)

Voiced by: Takeo Ōtsuka (Japanese); Kaiji Tang (English) Gaoshun Voiced by: Katsuyuki Konishi (Japanese); Alex Hom (English)

Voiced by: Katsuyuki Konishi (Japanese); Alex Hom (English) Gyokuyō Voiced by: Atsumi Tanezaki (Japanese); Molly Zhang (English)

Voiced by: Atsumi Tanezaki (Japanese); Molly Zhang (English) Guen Voiced by: Mitsuaki Kanuka (Japanese); Jim Foronda (English)

Voiced by: Mitsuaki Kanuka (Japanese); Jim Foronda (English) Jiaojiao Voiced by: Mari Hino

Voiced by: Mari Hino Lihua Voiced by: Yui Ishikawa (Japanese); Trina Nishimura (English)

Voiced by: Yui Ishikawa (Japanese); Trina Nishimura (English) Lishu Voiced by: Hina Kino

Voiced by: Hina Kino Ah-Duo Voiced by: Yūko Kaida (Japanese); Monica Rial (English)

Voiced by: Yūko Kaida (Japanese); Monica Rial (English) Meimei Voiced by: Megumi Han (Japanese); Rebecca Danae (English)

Voiced by: Megumi Han (Japanese); Rebecca Danae (English) Pairin Voiced by: Ami Koshimizu (Japanese); Ciarán Strange (English)

Voiced by: Ami Koshimizu (Japanese); Ciarán Strange (English) Joka Voiced by: Hiroki Nanami (Japanese); Monica Flatley (English)

Voiced by: Hiroki Nanami (Japanese); Monica Flatley (English) Madam Voiced by: Kimiko Saitō

Voiced by: Kimiko Saitō Luomen Voiced by: Hiroshi Yanaka (Japanese); Stephen Miller (English)

Voiced by: Hiroshi Yanaka (Japanese); Stephen Miller (English) Lihaku Voiced by: Kenji Akabane

Voiced by: Kenji Akabane Xiaolan Voiced by: Misaki Kuno (Japanese); Bree Han (English)

Voiced by: Misaki Kuno (Japanese); Bree Han (English) Fengming Voiced by: Noriko Hidaka

To accompany their news that work on the anime has begun, TOHO Animation produced a two-minute clip showcasing the lively, scenic style into which they are transforming the narrative.

Along with the ever-expanding castle and many ceremonial gowns, we get glimpses of Maomao’s life as it unfolds over the years. They seem to have done a good job at capturing the spirit of the light novel series, despite the lack of dialogue.

Viewers may get a sneak peek at the mesmerizing ancient Chinese countryside in the recently leaked visual key and the teaser trailer. Additionally, the producers have officially announced a new cast member via the teaser.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7kuo4aVkuQ&pp=ygUkdGhlIGFwb3RoZWNhcnkgZGlhcmllcyBhbmltZSB0cmFpbGVy

The Apothecary Diaries Director

Famed for his work on season 1 of The Ancient Magus’ Bride, Norihiro Naganuma is directing the anime. At TOHO Animation and OLM, Naganuma is the project manager responsible for directing and supervising the writing for the series.

The Apothecary Diaries: About the Web Novel

The Apothecary Diaries followed in the footsteps of several other popular light novels and anime series by first appearing on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website as a web book. The author of it was Hyuga. It seems that the series is gearing up to join the ranks of other blockbuster anime adaptations, such as KonoSuba and Re:ZERO, which are based on online book series.

Using Shino’s illustrations, Shufunotomo began publishing the books in August 2014. The ongoing manga version of Nekokurage first appeared in May 2017 in Square Enix’s Monthly Big Gangan magazine. Comics & Books of Square Enix will publish the English-language manga version.