Where to Watch Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

A new American animated television program titled Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur from Marvel is scheduled to air. It seems to be based on the Marvel Comics characters with the same name. The animated television series will be created by Disney Television Animation, Marvel Animation, and Cinema Gypsy Productions, with Flying Bark Productions handling the animation.

A ten-ton T-Rex named Devil Dinosaur is unintentionally brought into present-day New York City by 13-year-old super-genius Lunella, according to sources. The two team up to defend the Lower East Side of the city from peril. Additionally, the series is scheduled to debut on Disney Channel on February 10, 2023, followed by Disney+ soon afterward.

Is it a kid’s program?

Yes, to answer briefly. It is aimed at a younger age since it is a tween-focused series on the Disney Channel (NOT Disney+, where you can access most of the MCU’s movies and TV shows).

However, this excerpt and the teaser trailer up above imply that it is sufficiently well-written for adults to appreciate as well. While other Marvel animated shows, such as Avengers Assemble and Marvel Rising, may not appeal to viewers older than ten, Moon Girl seems to have drawn significantly from zany classics like Powerpuff Girls and Teen Titans Go!

The Cast of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

Diamond White plays Lunella/Moon Girl on the show, which also stars Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur, Alfre Woodard as Lunella’s grandmother Mimi, Libe Barer as Casey, Lunella’s best friend and manager, Sasheer Zamata as Adria, Jermaine Fowler as James Jr., Gary Anthony Williams as Pops, and series executive producer Laurence Fishburne in the recurring role of The Beyond

The season one guest cast also includes Dr. Mae Jemison, Josh Keaton, June Diane Raphael, Paul Scheer, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Cobie Smulders, Wesley Snipes, and Tajinae Turner. Gideon Adlon, Pamela Adlon, Anna Akana, Ian Alexander, Alison Brie, May Calamawy, Andy Cohen, Wilson Cruz, Daveed Diggs, Asia Kate D Omid Abtahi, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Michael Cimino, Indya Moore, and Craig Robinson are among the returning actors.

Executive produced by Cinema Gypsy Productions (black-ish, grown-ish), Laurence Fishburne and Helen Sugland, and Emmy Award winner Steve Loter, the Disney Television Animation series (Kim Possible). Supervising producer Pilar Flynn (Elena of Avalor), co-producers Jeffrey M. Howard (Planes), Kate Kondell (The Pirate Fairy), and Emmy Award-winner Rodney Clouden (Futurama), are also involved in the production.

What’s the Story Behind Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur?

Lunella Lafayette, a New York City girl who is characterized as a smart student at school, a kind friend, and a loving daughter and granddaughter, is none other than Marvel’s Moon Girl.

She has a hectic life that includes caring for her family, studying science and technology, and working. Although Lunella is just 13 years old, she is a force to be reckoned with. She takes issues into her own hands every time she encounters a challenge in her fast-paced life.

She is referred to as a “mad genius” by her pal in the trailer, and it seems that she is one given that she successfully brings a dinosaur into the contemporary day in the school lab. Lunella is heartbroken by the idea of moving when she learns that her family is preparing to relocate to New Jersey in order to escape the city’s increasing violence.

But the program jokingly means “no disrespect to Jersey.” For as far as she can, Lunella intends to remain and combat crime and hazards in the city on her own. And maybe, with the aid of her new dinosaur companion, she can convince the judge to grant her a stay of execution so that she doesn’t leave her beloved Big Apple.

They could be in for more than they anticipated with Moon Girl and her Devil Dinosaur. The gaze of every sort of villain from all around is swiftly drawn to her because of her talent as a scientist and her achievement in bringing a dinosaur into contemporary New York City, and they soon arrive at her door.

But as we’ll soon learn, with the help of her family and Casey’s organizational talents, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur can handle it just fine!

Where can I watch Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur?

On February 10, 2023, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur will make its Disney Channel debut. The show’s initial release date was set for 2020 before it was postponed to 2022. However, the show ultimately decided on the year 2023.

Trailer for Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’s first season will air on the Disney Channel on February 10; six episodes will then be made accessible on February 15 after the launch. The new teaser introduces viewers to Moon Girl, a 13-year-old super-genius, and her T-Rex companion.

Watch the key image and the teaser for the new, retro-animated series. The two antagonists, Maine and Rat King are voiced in the trailer by Jennifer Hudson and Daveed Diggs.

Along with the release of the new trailer and information about Disney+, it was also revealed that guest stars Daveed Diggs and Jennifer Hudson will voice the villains “Mane” and “Rat King,” who will appear in the initial season and whose characters you can see for the first time in the trailer above.

Who Is Creating Devil Dinosaur and Moon Girl?

With Rodney Clouden serving as the program’s directing supervisor, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is executive produced by Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, and Steve Loter. Pilar Flynn, Kate Kondell, and Jeffrey M. Howard are additional producers. Raphael Saadiq, who serves as its executive music producer, contributes songs that are influenced by several musical styles and the diverse population of New York City.

Disney Television Animation, Marvel Animation, and Cinema Gypsy Production are the companies behind the program. Flying Bark Productions, widely renowned for their unique comic-book aesthetic and their work on Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, provided the animation for the series.

It was initially reported that Marvel Animation and Cinema Gypsy Production were collaborating to create Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur in 2018. The show’s production in Disney Television Animation’s facilities was halted due to COVID-19, thus a significant amount of the work was completed remotely.

The program apparently received the “feature film” treatment from the producers; each episode is made to seem like a “mini-movie,” and each screenplay has its own “color script.”