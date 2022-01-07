What The Fries?

– The fries are made with potatoes cut into thin strips and then deep-fried.

– The fries can be served with various dipping sauces, including ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, and ranch dressing.

– They are a popular side dish in the United States and can be found in most fast-food restaurants.

History of the fries:

The origin of French fries is unknown, but they were first mentioned in a recipe from 1796.

They became popular in the United States after serving at the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair.

Since then, they have become a staple side dish in most fast-food restaurants.

The average American eats around 30 pounds of French fries every year.

But who makes the best fries:

Today, hundreds of America’s top fries can be found in different food chains and restaurants. But one did catch up our attention when we had a taste…

It is more popularly known as CRISPY FRIES; this famous brand has more than 300 branches all over the Philippines (including Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao). They offer crispy chicken, pork sisig burgers, and more! What’s great about these guys is that they’re also operating 24 hours every day of the week. CRAZY RICH ASIANS fans may find it familiar since it was featured on its official trailer.

What the fries hours:

Most fast-food restaurants serve French fries as a side dish during lunch and dinner. However, some restaurants may offer them during breakfast hours as well.

The price of French fries can vary depending on the restaurant or chain. The average cost for a small order of fries is usually around $2.00. large orders of fries can be up to $5.00 or more.

So next time you’re at your favorite fast-food restaurant, be sure to try their French fries! They are sure to satisfy your appetite.