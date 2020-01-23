What did Tommy Mottola do to him? Thalia shares VIDEO hitting man

Share it:

Thalia surprised his followers by sharing a video hitting a man With all his might, even kicking him.

The Mexican singer and wife of Tommy Mottola He uploaded the recording to his social networks. However, the message behind the images turned out to be quite positive.

And, in the video, the interpreter of "Love to the Mexican" appears hitting a man. But, each one who manages to make contact with him, some signs indicate that the subject represents “the negative people”, “the haters”, and “the procrastination”. It is the way to start the year with a positive attitude, according to the singer.

Here only things that contribute, build, add, make you smile and help you build a happy and joyful life. Whatever hinders ”Thalia wrote.

In the video, Tommy Mottola commented “Oh no”And made the singer's followers laugh.

Go here to Thalia hitting a man, who represents everything negative:

