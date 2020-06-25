Wesley Sneijder's confessions about his time at Real Madrid: "The bottle of vodka was my best friend"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Dutchman Wesley Sneijder played two seasons at Real Madrid before moving on to Inter Milan (Shutterstock)

No one doubts the football talent of Wesley Sneijder, one of the pillars of Inter de Mourinho that won the Champions League and the selection of Holland that reached the end of the South Africa World Cup 2010. Even he believes he could have been better than Messi or Cristiano. But his time at Real Madrid was not good at all, he did not stand out at all, and in his biography published this Friday there are some explanations about it.

The former Dutch footballer acknowledged in his book – written by Kees Jansma – that he had alcohol problems during his time at the white club and admits that his attitude "It was unworthy" what it means to play in a team of that size.

“He was young and appreciated success and attention. But something must have gone wrong there. There were no drugs, but there was alcohol and rock and roll. I got used to living like a star. You are adored as a Real Madrid player. Everything you eat is covered with the layer of love. You were going down the street, spending thousands of euros and paying people things. I can't say that he deprived me of anything. I played well but they said I could have done even better"Says an excerpt published as a preview in the Dutch medium Voetbal International.

Sneijder confessed that he drank a lot of alcohol during and that Guti was one of his party companions during his time at Real Madrid (Shutterstock)

Sneijderwho now has 36 years and he hung up his boots last year, he says that that rhythm of life affected his performance even though he didn't notice it: "I didn't realize that the bottle of vodka had become my best friend. Physically, I didn't even realize it. The next day I woke up as if nothing had happened. I kept playing, but getting worse and clearly less focused. My attitude was not worthy of Real Madrid. I was lying to myself saying that everything was going well and I clung to my football intelligence. I physically sank. I ran less, I hid it a lot with my technique. I also thought that no one would notice"

His Dutch teammates on the white team, Arjen Robben and Ruud van NistelrooyThey tried to warn him about his behavior but he ignored them. Sneijder he got used to spending thousands of euros on his outings and inviting strangers. “I can't say that I resisted enough. He always went with some other player, usually with Guti ”he assured.

Ruud Van Nistelrooy and Arjen Robben advised Wesley Sneijder at Real Madrid (Shutterstock)

His arrival at Real Madrid in August 2007, without a doubt, it meant an abysmal leap in his career, which had begun in Ajax. Even the negotiation was a bit turbulent but, after reaching an agreement between both clubs, Sneijder he found himself in a very different reality.

“I entered the fight and decided not to play the Ajax-PSV Super Cup match. I had spent all my youth in Ajax, and after that I played for Ajax in the Eredivisie for years. The club had given me a lot, but I had also given a lot. Then Predrag Mijatović he informed me in Schiphol, he was the football director, sent by President Calderón. Søren and I with him at the airport. He took out a piece of paper from his inside pocket. I can still see him making that gesture. He unfolded it and I saw it immediately: three million net per season. Five seasons contract. At Ajax he made a million. Stupid. The transfer between Ajax and Madrid was closed at 27 million euros, ”he says in his biography.

Finally that five-season contract was not fulfilled, Wesley Sneijder was transferred from Real Madrid to the Inter two years later for about 16 million. It was in Italy where he finally found his best version and displayed that talent that he could not show in Spain.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

"I could be like Messi or Cristiano but I didn't feel like it": the unusual confession of a former Real Madrid figure

Wesley Sneijder's shocking physical change two weeks after his retirement from football

Drunk and on the hood of a car: this is how the police arrested a former Real Madrid in the Netherlands