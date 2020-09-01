“We went big”

Share it:

There are very few days left until the debut of the second season of The Boys on Amazon Prime Video, and if we hadn’t already understood it from the teaser trailers and the various promotional materials, big surprises (and a lot, a lot of madness) await us.

To Collider’s microphones, Karl Urban a.k.a. Billy Butcher e Laz Alonso ovvero Mother Milk they reiterated how much more impressive and crazy the new episodes will be.

“In terms of size and ambitions, the second season season is much more launched, as you have probably also noticed from the teaser trailers“ afferma Karl Urban, and remember that clip with a certain sea creature “I mean, already that scene at sea with all the cast and that giant sperm whale … We shot inside too! Basically, it’s like Season 1 was on steroids“.

“When we talked to Kripke at the beginning of the shoot, he said, ‘You know, I don’t want to do things bigger, but to go deeper: I’m going to take away everything that is most precious to each character, and it will be them, the characters, to guide the story ‘. And so he did … But he also made everything bigger in the end. And that’s what we did with those extra days of shooting“Urban concludes, and Alonso resumes”Yes, more days covered in blood!“.

“You know, usually shows leave their best for the season finale, but in my opinion this second season has at least three moments that, due to the way they are structured, could contend with the season finale.” Alonso reiterates again “And from here you understand how, in addition to going deeper, we really did things bigger“.

So we just have to wait until September 4 to cover what will happen in the second season of The Boys (but if you really don’t feel like it anymore, here you can take a look at our review of the first three episodes of The Boys 2).