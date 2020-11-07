we interviewed Pepe and Gonzo!

The Muppets have become iconic characters thanks to their irony always over the top, so we decided to interview them and ask them some questions about new series Here’s The Muppets, available on Disney +.

In the video you find above, to answer Gabriele Laurino’s questions there it’s them, Gonzo and Pepe, two of the protagonists of the new television series added to the streaming service catalog on November 6, along with the other series announced by Disney. References to Italy and the characteristics of the two could not be missing weird characters, always in the mood for jokes.

Their appearance in an interview on the web actually ties in quite well to the idea behind the Disney series, given that Kermit, Miss Piggy and the others here they decided to give themselves to the creation of video content to conquer the online audience. An updated version of the mythical television appearances created by Jim Henson starting from the 1950s, after which there have been many films and side projects focused on the famous puppets.

