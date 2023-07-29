Ghost Hunters Season 17: Release Date, Cast, And Everything We Know About

Ghost Hunters Season 17 is coming, and if you’re a fan of the paranormal, you’re about to be ecstatic. The Travel Channel is currently broadcasting season 16 of Ghost Hunters. Ghost Hunters, one of the most popular shows, has returned for a new season.

This show has been on the air continuously since 2004. Follow along as Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango, and Shari DeBenedetti, the original team members, conduct terrifying investigations in locations all around the world. From creepy outdoor adventure B&Bs to haunted hotels and ghost towns, the group investigates these paranormal occurrences without fear. Do you want to have your attention riveted? If so, subscribe to Discovery+ to see the newest episodes first. Isn’t it time for a new season? When will Ghost Hunters season 17 premiere? What is it?

Ghost Hunters Season 17 Renewal Status

As soon as the finale of Season 16 aired, speculation about Season 17 began. No official remarks on the show’s future have been made as of yet by the creators.

I’m sure many people are curious, but we can’t give any feedback until we get access to more reliable sources. Readers are asked to be patient while we gather additional details about the future season of the show. We think there’s a good likelihood the series will be shown, given that it features engaging material for viewers.

Ghost Hunters Season 17 Release Date

Season 17 of Ghost Hunters has not yet been given a premiere date. Season 17’s renewal status is unknown at this time, and as a result, neither is the premiere date. There is no way to estimate a release date without knowing the number of seasons.

We would be considering the end of 2024 at the earliest if the program were picked up today; it takes around 18 months to complete all stages of production.

Ghost Hunters Storyline

Jason Hawes, Grant Wilson, and the rest of the members of the team they’ve assembled for their organization, The Atlantic Paranormal Society (TAPS), conduct investigations at sites of possible paranormal activity utilizing a wide range of electronic equipment. Before beginning their current careers, the two were plumbers for Roto-Rooter by day and spies by night.

Ghost Hunters Season 17 Cast

Here we’ll take a look at the cast members of the show. If you’ve seen the show, you know that the following people make up the team:

Jason Hawes, lead investigator, producer, and TAPS Founder

Steve Gonsalves, co-lead investigator, previously tech manager

Dave Tango, tech manager, and investigator

Shari DeBenedetti, investigator

And we’ve seen several of the show’s characters in earlier episodes, such

Amy Bruni, the main investigator

Adam Berry, Ghost Hunters Academy winner, and main investigator

Dustin Pari, GH Main Investigator/GHI Investigator

Samantha Hawes, the main investigator

Kris Williams, case manager/investigator

Satori Hawes, Guest Investigator

Cody Ray DesBiens, Guest Investigator

Austin Hawes, Guest Investigator

Ghost Hunters Season 16 Ending

In the most recent episode, TAPS went to the old Rosemont. For decades, ghostly activity has been reported at this Tennessee farm that was once used to house thoroughbred horses. However, there has been a significant upsurge in paranormal activity recently, prompting TAPS investigations.

The farm’s workers are terrified and looking for assistance desperately. Paranormal investigators attempt to appease the ghosts. The season-ending cliffhanger has also been exposed. It’s called “Diocese of the Dead,” and it’s about a cemetery.

TAPS and Austin travel to New York for the season finale. An anxious and frightened family has sought help after they began encountering paranormal activity in their large limestone estate. The mansion’s previous use as a church rectory is likely the root cause of the paranormal activity.

Ghost Hunters Season 17 Plot

Season 17 of Ghost Hunters has not been announced. No decision has been made on the renewal of the show. If the show is picked up for a second season, however, there will be additional episodes devoted to haunted locations and paranormal research.

TAPS will most likely return to further investigate ghost sightings and other paranormal occurrences. Unfortunately, spoilers are unavailable as season 17 has been canceled.

Ghost Hunters Season 17 Trailer

Is the official trailer what you’re after? I’m sure you all wanted to check out the trailer because you know how excited people get for the first official look at a new TV show. There has been no new information on the series’ official trailer as of this writing.

Ghost Hunters Season 16 Rating

The average rating for Ghost Hunters on IMDb is 6.30/10. The series’ popularity might be attributed in large part to the fact that it features fascinating and thrilling paranormal events.

Where to watch Ghost Hunters?

Streaming subscribers of Netflix are the only ones who can watch Ghost Hunters.

Is Ghost Hunters worth watching?

You can watch Ghost Hunters on Amazon Prime Video. For fans of supernatural dramas, this series is a must-see. The accounts of hauntings at some of America’s most infamous locations make for riveting viewing. It’s fascinating to learn about the sites’ rich pasts. The show also features some genuinely terrifying moments. If you haven’t seen it yet, I highly recommend Ghost Hunters.