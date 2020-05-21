Warhammer 40,000 invades World of Warships

Share it:

If you don’t just like it Warhammer 40,000 but also World of Warships and World of Warships: Legends, you are in luck. Basically, because the latter two announce their first simultaneous collaboration with Games Workshop. The objective? Bring the dark world of the future of Warhammer 40,000 to the popular naval fighting game.

In addition, we already know that the update will present content such as ship skins, commanders, camouflaged, and more themed from the popular game. As if that were not enough, the two largest factions in the Warhammer 40,000 universe, Empire and Chaos, will be represented through unique and deadly ships captained by the fearsome commanders Justinian Lyons XIII and Arthas Roqthar the Cold.

After the announcement, the first statements of Philip Molodkovets, Executive Producer of World of Warships, have not been made to wait. This is what he has said through an official statement: “We are excited to collaborate with a celebrated brand that brings together such a passionate audience, some of them even from within our own ranks. The gothic and dark atmosphere of Warhammer 40,000 provides a different touch to the realistic universe of World of Warships, making it makes this collaboration even more interesting. “.

Furthermore, it has been announced that this crossover content will soon be in the Pre-sale phase. Specifically on May 27, 2020. And it will include flags and patches. In addition, players who purchase the pack presale will receive a special bonus quest, where they can earn 40,000 Warhammer containers featuring themed ships, commanders, and camouflages.

Regardless, it has been confirmed that the full content will be available for purchase in World of Warships (PC) and World of Warships Legends later in June. At the moment, on a date yet to be determined.

Of course, we will be attentive to tell you any news about it. At the moment nothing has been commented regarding the console versions, but it must be remembered that World of Warships Legends is also available on PS4 and Xbox One.