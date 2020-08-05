Wandavision, according to one theory, the series will reveal the true origins of Scarlet Witch

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Looking forward to news on the plot of WandaVision, fans as always go wild in theories and assumptions about what could happen. So, after the threats to Marvel Studios for the trailers of the new titles, a theory spreads that calls into question Magneto and the "true" origins of Scarlet Witch.

In Marvel comics, in fact, Magneto he has been portrayed for years as the father of Wanda and Pietro Maximoff, i.e. Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver. Since the film rights of the character belonged to 20th Century Fox, however, in Avengers. Age of Ultron a different narrative device has been thought: the characters played by Elizabeth Olsen and Aaron Taylor-Johnson were orphans of Sokovia's parents and had obtained their powers from HYDRA's experiments.

With the acquisition of Fox by Disney, now, the discussion changes. According to the fan theory that circulates online, WandaVision could reconcile, thanks to a retcon, the story of the origins of Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver with that of the Marvel comics. Being the series set to more alternative realities, it would be quite simple to hypothesize that in one of them Wanda finds out who her real father is, perhaps with her appearance in the form of cameo, or with a revelation from another character. Or, starting from the facts of Age of Ultron, it could be revealed that the children had been adopted and that the Mind Gem has only awakened their powers latent rather than creating them.

We'll see. In any case, it seems increasingly likely that Scarlet Witch will have much more importance in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.