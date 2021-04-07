Venom: The Symbiote has undergone a major change in the King in Black miniseries

The Marvel Comics King in Black event has come to an end bringing a major revolution for Eddie Brock and the symbiote race. The battle with which the miniseries culminated has indeed set a new status quo for all future volumes of Venom.

Being powered by the God of Light, Eddie easily knocks down Knull in a battle that brings out numerous quotes, such as the Silver Surfer’s board or Thor’s hammer. However, when the battle comes to an end, Venom greets the God of Light.

Before that happens, however, the Marvel Symbionist he is forced to face one last trace of Knull’s presence: the piece of essence that the black king left in his son Dylan. But when Eddie tries to extract the piece, he discovers that what is happening is actually a transformation involving his own body.

“You have a new role now, Edward. You have become something else. Something new“says the God of Light before leaving Eddie’s body. Following these words, Venom immediately realizes that something in him has actually changed: now he can feel the entire symbiont hive trying to communicate with him and Eddie. However, at the moment the alien language cannot be fully understood.

King in Black # 5, the latest of the miniseries, bequeath this one overwhelming change to future Venom books. Here are all the details on King in Black, the Marvel spin-off starring the Valkyries. Waiting for new series, Venom takes shape in this magnificent collectible statue.