Valencia Basket surprises and eliminates Barcelona from Mirotic

February 14, 2020
Edie Perez
The Valencia Basket has achieved the 'machada' of beating the Football Club Barcelona (80-78)) of Svetislav Pesic and Nikola Mirotic in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey which is played this week in Malaga.

Jaume Ponsarnau's team made an exceptional third quarter thanks especially to Quino Colom and Dubljevic in the final section with several triples that allowed the Valencianists to travel to the last quarter with an important income.

Even so, the Taronja box knew that it would suffer from the beautiful until the end and so it was, because although they had an advantage of 9 points in the absence of a minute they ended up asking for the time although they managed to prevail and eliminate the current champion. The faces will be seen in the semifinals against the winner of Real Madrid – Bilbao Basket.

