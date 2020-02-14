Valencia – Atlético de Madrid, live

Share it:

Probable lineups:

Valencia: Domenech; Wass, Gabriel, Diakhaby, Jaume Costa; Carlos Soler, Parejo, Kondogbia, Ferrán; Guedes or Gameiro and Maxi Gómez.

Atlético de Madrid: Oblak; Arias, Savic, Felipe, Lodi; Llorente, Koke, Thomas, Saul; Vitolo or Morata and Correa.

Referee: I measured Jiménez (C. Catalán).

Stadium: Mestalla

Valencia – Atletico: narration and statistics of the match in real time

Valencia's preview – Atlético

The tight and numerous struggle for the third and fourth position; the impending irruption of the round of 16 of the Champions League and the insistent irregularity trigger the pressure of Atlético de Madrid and Valencia, faced on Friday at Mestalla for more than three points and for an advantageous place in a Champions League race that no longer admits relaxation or doubt, but much more reliability.

Atlético is fourth, with 39 points; Valencia is seventh, with two less. Ahead comes the Getafe, third with 42, and in between are the Seville, fifth with 39, and the Real society, sixth with 37. Apparently unattainable Real Madrid and Barcelona in the first two places, there are only two free places for the Champions League next year among so many teams, within a stressful competition.

The margin of error is getting narrower, also this Friday in Mestalla. A fort for Valencia, which is, together with Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​the only team that does not know the defeat in the league as a local, with seven victories in the twelve clashes he has played there, in addition to five draws, and a huge challenge for Atlético, an increasingly disappointing visitor: he has won only three of his eleven league outings.

Home security contrasts with the problems that Valencia has had far from its stadium lately, with loud defeats in the semifinal of the Super Cup in Saudi Arabia against Real Madrid, against Mallorca in the League and in his last two clashes against Granada in the Cup, where he fell eliminated, and again in the league tournament in the Getafe field 3-0.

Albert Celades, his coach admitted that the clash against the Azulón team, in which he lost an opportunity to snatch his place among the top four in the League, was the worst since he took over the team, so a reaction from its set to try to take advantage of this second option.

Valencia faces this duel without being able to ignore that on Wednesday, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League, a good part of their options to move forward in the top European competition is played, so Celades' eleven could be mediated by that situation.

For this meeting, Celades will not be able to count on the injured Rodrigo Moreno, Jasper Cillessen, Ezequiel Garay, Manu Vallejo and Francis Coquelin, as well as Florenzi by sanction.

On the other hand, they are news, after recovering from their injuries, Denis Cheryshev and Kevin Gameiro, while Jose Luis Gayà has finally entered the call after overcoming the blow suffered in Getafe.

The Athletic is facing a similar situation. Impossible the League, thirteen points behind the leadership of Real Madrid, focuses on the Champions League. As much or more than in the competition itself (the fearsome already appears Liverpool next Tuesday in the first leg of the round of 16 in the Wanda Metropolitano), to guarantee their participation in it next season; a crucial objective in doubt among so much irregularity.

It is fourth in the classification, within that swing in which the rojiblanco team has moved throughout this course, without the reliability, the response, the punch or the constancy of the rest of the years of the Simeone era, when by now I was certain of a secure, or at least almost certain, ticket for the Champions.

It is a situation as unknown as disturbing for the block of Simeone, which has rediscovered the victory (1-0 against Granada), but maintains its concern about how it operates on the pitch, because it still lacks the forcefulness that demands such aspirations, especially in attack (23 goals in 23 days ), because he is not yet the Atlético that he intends and because he was just winning.

In this season, for example, he has only won in three of his eleven starts in the League. And in his last 19 displacements in the tournament – the eight of the past year plus the eleven of the current one – he has achieved just 24 of the 57 points in dispute, with six wins (31 percent), six draws and seven losses.

He has not scored or scored in his last two home league clashes the rojiblanco team, which is recovering little by little injured. For Valencia, sure to two: Santiago Arias and Álvaro Morata, in addition to Felipe Monteiro, which served a penalty against Granada, when it suffered the loss of up to eight players.

In Mestalla they will be less, between three and five, depending on the doubts of José María Giménez or Diego Costa, who already train with the group. The Uruguayan central has lost the last five games due to muscular edema. The attacker, the most recent fifteen for a cervical disc herniation.

They are not yet available Joao Felix, with a muscle injury; nor Héctor Herrera, with a tendinopathy in the left adductor; nor Kieran Trippier, operated from a pubalgia.

The doubt of eleven is Morata, rejoined the group this Thursday. Its ownership is not anticipated in principle, so the lineup would only present two novelties with respect to 1-0 to Granada, with the return of Arias, after three low games, and Felipe Monteiro; with Vitolo and Ángel Correa in the lead, with Koke Resurrection in the middle and with Marcos Llorente on the right.