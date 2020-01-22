Unionistas – Real Madrid: the Cup, live

Share it:

Probable lineups:

Unionists: Mario Fernández, Piojo, Góngora, Zubiri, Pedro López, José Ángel, Gallego, Javi Navas, Pablo Aguilera, Guille Andrés and Óscar González.

Real Madrid: Areola; Nacho, Varane, Militao, Marcelo; Valverde, James, Brahim; Bale, Vinicius and Jovic.

Referee: Melero López (Andalusian school)

Stadium: The clues.

Where to watch the Cup match

The Copa del Rey meeting between Unionists Y Real Madrid It can be seen live on television through DAZN Y Four from 9:00 p.m. It also follows live the broadcast that we will do in Carrusel Deportivo through Cadenaser.com and the channels of the program on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

The Unionists' preview – Real Madrid

The modest enclosure of The clues and adverse weather conditions, with low temperatures and snow in Salamanca, measure the illusion by Copa del Rey Real Madrid, which examines its superiority before a Second B group as Unionists who will live the biggest day in its short history, with only seven years of existence.

The new format of the Copa del Rey feeds the dreams of modest. Salamanca will live a holiday with the visit of Real Madrid, cautious about the danger of the tie to a single match and with Zinedine Zidane without assignments, with a call from first team players and without any squad, as was the case in previous editions.

Zidane has given rest to Sergio Ramos, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Rodrygo. He cannot count on the injured Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio. The eleven that must keep the 17-game streak alive without losing will be a mix between starters and substitutes on a day when the second unit must step forward.

Footballers like Gareth Bale and James Rodríguez they must turn a punishment into an opportunity, an encounter before a Second B in which they must shine and assume responsibilities. Zidane confirmed that after unexpected inconvenience against Sevilla, both are here to play and show their faces on a difficult day for the stars.

Next to them, new features in the eleven are outlined as Areola in goal, Nacho Fernández on the right side if Zidane does not want to risk with Dani Carvajal in a game that would have played Álvaro Odriozola in the case of not giving in. Brahim Díaz and Brazilian Vinicius headlines in a match in which Luka Jovic must put solutions to his bad scoring streak. If it doesn't work, Karim Benzema will be ready for rescue if necessary.

I dream in Salamanca

Unionists face the sixteenth round of the Copa del Rey with the idea of keep dreaming and above all enjoy the opportunity to play against a team of the greatness of Real Madrid. The team that trains Jabi Luaces arrives in a great moment of play and results after a start of course in the last positions of Group II of the Second Division B.

But since Luaces He took over the Salamanca team, at the end of last October, the results have begun to smile and now he is thinking of climbing positions after a streak of great matches, of fighting matches that either wins or draws.

They are aware that the match against Real Madrid It is very difficult to move forward, as Luaces himself has recognized at a press conference, and that to achieve it "there has to be a lot of help, closeness between the lines, in addition to playing short and narrow."