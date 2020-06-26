Ubisoft: Investigation into allegations of employee harassment and abuse begins

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

With a note published on the pages of the official site of Ubisoft, the representatives of the French videogame giant confirm the start of an investigation that can clarify the allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct by its employees.

The allegations of harassment by Ubisoft executives, which surfaced on the net in recent days along with several other accusations made against Chris Avellone and other characters of the digital entertainment industry, including Ashraf Ismail who left Assassin's Creed Valhalla, thus push the top of the transalpine company to make use of external consultants to initiate an investigation that can clarify the possible responsibilities of individual employees and members of the managerial framework.

The note published on Ubisoft site it specifies that "Regarding the recent allegations raised against some members of the Ubisoft team: we want to start by apologizing to all those affected, we are truly sorry for what happened. We are committed to creating an inclusive and safe environment for our employees , for the players and for the whole community, but it is clear that in the past we have not succeeded. We must do better ".

Also through the pages of the official Ubisoft portal we read that "We have investigated these allegations, with the help of specialized external consultants. Based on the results we will get, we work hard to take any appropriate disciplinary action. As these investigations are ongoing, we cannot offer any further comments at the moment. We are also testing and updating our existing policies and decision-making processes to understand where they have failed and to ensure that any inappropriate behavior can be prevented, detected and punished more quickly and effectively in the future ".