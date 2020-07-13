Sports

Tragedy in the MMA world over the death of welterweight champion Jahreau Shepherd

July 13, 2020
Lisa Durant
In February he became world champion
Mixed martial arts world shocked after announcement the death of the British champion Jahreau Shepherd, who died suddenly at age 30 from causes that have not yet been confirmed.

The English fighter it had been made with the title of the welterweight category of the company Contenders after beating Quinten DeVreught by unanimous decision on February 15 at Contenders 29 in the Epic Studios in Norwich (England).

From the mixed martial arts company they expressed their pain through a statement: "Jay, our welterweight champion, was very talented and a lot of fun, a great personality with a great smile and a contagious laugh ”.

has a record of 6 wins and two losses
"Everyone at Contenders is absolutely devastated to learn of the death of Jahreau Shepherd. Inside the cage, he was destined for the top: a champion in three different organizations with heavy hands and a warrior heart, ”said the emotional text that was published on Contender's social networks.

The nightmare, as it is known in the MMA environment, had a record of six wins and only two losses throughout his professional career. Shepherd was a real striker And he showed it in each of his presentations, in which he achieved five of those six wins by knockout.

READ:  The impressive unpublished record that Lionel Messi reached in La Liga de España

The fighter from the London Fight Factory agency was characterized by his rhythm, agility and aggression with which he went out to each combat. Trained by Jeremy Pettley, he also participated in other companies such as, UCMMA, Fusion FC and Bellator.

I had signed a contract with Cage Warriors
Recently, the British fighter had signed a contract with Cage Warriors Fighting Championship, also known as CWFC, a company recognized in Europe and from which many fighters made the leap to the UFC, the highest mixed martial arts company on the planet, one of the main is the international star Conor McGregor.

“I am absolutely shocked to hear the news this morning. A true gentleman in and out of the cage. Rest in peace Jahreau Shepherd, ”wrote historic MMA commentator Michael Morgan.

