Titans 3: Curran Walters enthusiastic about Red Hood costume: “It’s beautiful!”

Curran Walters is busy studying the role of Red Hood, a well-known Gotham City villain who will make his debut in the third season of Titans. Between one test and the next, however, he found the time to have his say on the new costume of Red Hood.

“Guys, Red Hood looks beautiful!“, he said on Instagram, to send fan hype skyrocketing.

The actor played the role of Jason Todd in previous seasons of the series, but fans of the Batman universe know well that in the comics it is the ex-Robin to assume the identity of the ruthless Red Hood, after being knocked out by the Joker.

It is likely that the series reinterprets the original material in a completely different way, but certainly the character of Walters it will undergo a rather important evolution during the new episodes. Moreover, the detachment towards the team had already begun to be clear, and we just have to find out how everything will be managed, also in light of the new characters announced for Titans.

In unsuspecting times, the actor had already said its about being able to play Red Hood: “That would be very cool. It all depends on what the writers decide and where they decide to go. It would be great to even get to that storyline in Titans sooner or later. ”

Unfortunately we still don’t know much about the release date of the third season, but the actors are no longer in the skin and also Brenton Thwaites had teased fans with updates on Nightwing’s costume.