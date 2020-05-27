Share it:

Things you should know about Riverdale Season 5.

All fans of Riverdale know season 4 awestruck the audience with so much shocking twists and turns. Season 4 productions were stopped due to coronavirus pandemic. This situation will affect on season 5 release date. Viewers eagerly waiting for season 5 arriving after season 4 will complete with remaining episodes but it seems no good news for season 5 as of now. Probably Riverdale Season 5 will arrive in October 2020 but not sure for this release date maybe a date will be a forward cause of the corona pandemic.

A cast of Riverdale Season 5 and swapping of the character, all the cast will be as same as season 4; not much swapping will be there in season 5. Expected season 5 casts will be KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, and Charlies Melton as Reggie Mantle. Cole Sprouse and Ashleigh Murray will not be returning in season 5 due to twists of season 4. Jug head and Josie McCoy roles played by them both in previous seasons of Riverdale. Hermione Lodge’s character played by Marisol Nichols has left the show. Skeet Ulrich who had played the role of Jughead’s father F.P. Jones will leave the Riverdale.

Crossover of Riverdale and Sabrina will take place probably on the releasing of season 5 of Riverdale. It seems plausible crossover of Sabrina is a recurring character in the Archie Comics. There is no such strong confirmation on this crossover but there has been some crossover in season 5 that news is confirmed by the producers. Maybe Crossover between Riverdale and Katy Keene will come up.

Season 4 Episode 18 will be air on April 29, 2020, at 8 pm ET on CW.

Riverdale’s seasons plotted on the Archie comics character-based teenage dramatization. Till the date total season 1, season 2, season 3 was released completely and season 4 is running this year. The total number of 17 episodes of season 4 was aired and still, the Remaining episodes of season 4 will be air. The storyline of season 5 is not much known yet but probably an expectation will be high of viewer’s cause of the previous season twists and turns, unexpected crossover, a plot of the season have seemed much exciting to the viewers. We will gather info on season 5’s characters, crossovers, plot and storyline changes. We will put updates as we will get confirmed news from the producers of Riverdale.

