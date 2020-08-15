"There is still room for Quake in the Marvel Universe"

Share it:

Last Wednesday the seventh and final season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. ended in the United States, and as Team Coulson completed its final mission, Chloe Bennet doesn't think this will be the last time we'll see her as Daisy Johnson a.k.a. Quake.

Speaking to the Fandom site before the final series of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., the actress revealed exactly how indelible her experience on the Marvel show was for her.

"It's really something quite bizarre and surreal. And the funniest thing is that we're talking about an end here but I don't really think it will ever end for me. It will forever be a huge part of my life"explains Bennet, who also has a daisy tattooed on her wrist ("A daisy for Daisy"he wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

"I grew up on this show, this is where I learned how to act. I didn't go to drama school, I practically showed up in Los Angeles when I was a little girl and was transported into this world, and I had the opportunity to grow up with these incredible people."and it's been a long time since his debut in the series that debuted in 2013 on ABC "It's really surreal to think back to when I first auditioned for the show. I feel very different from then, but also the same. To think that you were only 20, while now I'm 28 and we have reached the last episode, and what to do with such a meaningful ending".

Fans therefore had to say goodbye to Daisy and the rest of Team Coulson, of the characters who in 7 years have won the hearts of the spectators: "All you want as an actor is to work on a project that will take you a lot of hours, that will be seen by many people and maybe appreciated. May your character be appreciated, and what you, the actor, managed to instill in her. You can't really ask for more".

But yet, Chloe doesn't think she ended up here for her Quake: "I don't think this will be the last time I will play her. I feel like there is still room in the Marvel Universe for Quake. So, hopefully we can see it happen".

And you, what do you think? You would like to see Quake again in future projects of the MCU?