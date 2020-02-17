The Witcher: Book and video game sales have grown more than 500% for the series

Share it:

The repercussions of the premiere of the series continue to come to light The Witcher in the sale of products related to said license. Specifically, there has been an increase of more than 500% in sales of video games and books in the United States.

The NPD agency has dedicated a full report to the impact that the series has had on these sales. In this report it can be seen that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has sold 554% more in 2019 than in the same period in 2018.

In the case of books, it must also be celebrated that sales have risen 562% from one year to the next, showing that viewers want to know much more about this universe of sorcerers, monsters and sorcery. To determine the sale of books, The Last Wish has been used, a collection of stories that serves as a gateway to the Geralt de Rivia saga, written by the Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski.

At the time Netflix counted that 76 million accounts had voluntarily watched the series. To measure this, the company states that if you have reproduced at least two minutes of a content, your intention to see it was premeditated and not an error or a simple exploration of the available catalog.

The second season will continue to expand interest in this universe. Its filming will begin in London soon and its premiere is scheduled for 2021. At the moment the interest generated has served to give green light to an animated film that will tell the story of Vesemir, Geralt's mentor whose life has not been explored in depth until the moment.

Those responsible for the series believe that they have plenty of material for at least seven seasons, so we may have witchcraft for a while if interest does not decline.