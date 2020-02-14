The Witcher 3: Saber deletes posts and references on the Nintendo Switch patch

Share it:

The owners of The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete Edition for Nintendo Switch, they have been waiting for weeks for a patch to solve some technical porting problems, however there is no concrete news on this update and the latest signs do not seem to be too encouraging.

As reported by WCCFTech, Saber Interactive has deleted all posts about the patch from the Russian social network VKontakte, for reasons not better specified. The study left only one post active, which however points to customer service CD Projekt RED, inviting customers to express their feedback to the reported email.

What is going on? In recent weeks Saber had made it clear that the long wait would be rewarded with a patch that could improve various aspects of the game, the fact that the posts were canceled could indicate a stop to work on the patch, or on the contrary the imminent arrival of the latter?

For the moment, everything is silent by Saber Interactive and CD Projekt RED, The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete Edition was launched last October on Nintendo Switch, the game seems to have sold according to expectations and has been received in a generally positive way, so it is not clear what happened with the expected update.