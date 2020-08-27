The West Wing, on HBO Max the reunion of the series by Aaron Sorkin for an episode

Share it:

Designed primarily for the upcoming US presidential election, HBO Max will broadcast a special episode of The West Wing, the series created and written by Aaron Sorkin and aired from 1999 to 2006 on NBC for a total of seven seasons. The main cast of the show will therefore be reunited for the occasion.

The new and special episode will be articulated as a “theatrical” version of the third season episode entitled Hartsfield’s Landing. Martin Sheen, Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford and Janel Moloney will then take the stage of the Orpheum Theater in Los Angeles. The cast will be busy for a few days in reading the script, which will also contain del unreleased material created by Aaron Sorkin early October.

The initiative is in support of the non-profit organization When We All Vote, also supported by former First Lady Michelle Obama, and which aims to increase citizens’ participation in the presidential elections. Thomas Schlemme will be directing the special episode. For the occasion, Sorkin told Entertainment Weekly: “Tommy and I are incredibly excited to get the West Wing cast back together for this episode reading and to support When We All Vote in their efforts to get us all involved in this election.“.

Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max, then added: “With A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, we are thrilled to revisit this legendary e series to offer our passionate fans something substantial, meaningful and unforgettable, as well as promoting an important message“.

The special will land on HBO Max in the fall, in time for the eve of the US presidential election that will confront current President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden (former Vice President during the Obama administration). All seasons of West Wing are featured in the Amazon Prime Video catalog.