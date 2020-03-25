The Train to Busan sequel will be inspired by Akira and Mad Max: Fury on the road

Share it:

Director of Train to Busan 2: Peninsula He has declared that this sequel to his celebrated horror saga will be inspired by great figures of apocalyptic cinema such as Akira and Mad Mad: Fury on the Road.

Yeon Sang-ho was talking to ScreenDaily about Peninsula, which was slated to premiere at the postponed Cannes Film Festival this year. He said that manga like Akira and Dragon Head, as well as movies like Road Fury and Land of the Dead were his references for the world of the film.

The aspirations of the film also have references such as Mad Max 2 and The Road, according to the director.

Peninsula takes place four years after what happened in Train to Busan, since the film is set in the same universe but with other main characters and a different story. The undead outbreak that breaks out in Korea has decimated government authorities and left nothing in its wake beyond the geography of the place, which is why the film is called Peninsula, Sang-ho explained.

Sequel star Gang Dong-won plays a former soldier who must return to Korea after escaping on a mission. When he returns he finds survivors living on the peninsula, and what happens next is the main storyline of the film.

The scale of the Peninsula cannot be compared to Train to Busan, it makes it look like an independent film. Train to Busan was a film in narrow spaces while Peninsula has a much broader goal in terms of movement.

The idea of ​​being able to build a post-apocalyptic world, which can be a bit wild in the style of bygone days or the modern but ruined era, with its own rules, is something that interested me.

The release of Peninsula was delayed just as the film festival itself was delayed and the director said that some of the worst facets of humans, represented in this film, are being seen in the real world during the current crisis.

Of course I have never dreamed of anything like the new coronavirus. But recently I have seen news about the collective selfishness you see traces of in Train to Busan and Peninsula, leading to absolute tragedy.

Train to Busan is one of the great jewels of horror cinema and Korean cinema, it is advisable to see it if you have not had the opportunity yet because it hides really tense moments and quality direction.