The rise of Skywalker, Karl Urban reveals his hidden cameo

Karl Urban is certainly not new to science fiction productions, his (re) interpretation of Dr. "Bones" McCoy in the new saga of Star Trek, but until now no one had ever imagined that he had also participated in the divisive Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker.

If you haven't noticed before, don't worry: in the Stormtrooper armor it would have been impossible for everyone to recognize it! The actor has revealed that "serving" in the imperial troops has always been his big dream and to finally have him created thanks to J.J. Abrams. Never as in this case can Urban be said to have acted side by side with Adam Driver, as Kylo Ren passes by during one of the numerous scenes set near a ship of the First order.

"Here's how it went: I was lucky enough to visit JJ Abrams while filming The Rise of Skywalker. While I was there, he made me wear a Stormtrooper uniform and … One thing leads to another. we had a lot of fun on set and being a Stormtrooper it was one of the items on my to-do list in life: now I can tick that box. The cry 'Knights of Ren!' that can be heard in the scene while Kylo Ren walks down a corridor passing two Stormtroopers was mine and I was two soldiers ".

Urban's is just one of the many cameos hidden in the franchise, both cinematic and serial, and the hunt for these unexpected apparitions it is always a nice pastime for fans, although sometimes difficult to identify.

Returning instead to the world of cinecomics, just a few days ago we saw "Billy" Butcher grappling with a mammoth white whale in the clip of the Boys 2, the season that promises as violent and exciting as the firstbut also centered on some themes such as racism and white suprematism.