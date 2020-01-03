the rise of Skywalker 'and the history of the Emperor

Share it:

In the making of a movie, it doesn't just depend on the director or the actors. One of the most important tasks, and which always gives us the final vision, is that of assembly. Great movies have been shattered in the assembly hall; and many bad stories have won a lot with a risky and different edition. In large blockbusters it is quite common for many entire scenes to remain in the assembly hall, and 'Star Wars: the rise of Skywalker' has not been an exception, and this is explained by one of the film makers, Maryann Brandon

"It was a pretty delicate balance, and we were for a long time deciding how much we wanted to reveal. Some scenes changed a bit, the way we wanted to present them to the audience. In the end, we ended up showing much less than we had at the beginning. In fact, originally there would be more information about the Emperor, about what kept Palpatine alive. But we thought he was getting too far from history. "

Remember that, as soon as the movie starts, we meet Kylo Ren in Exegol, talking directly with the Emperor, and we see this decrepit, but staying alive thanks to a kind of machine and cables, cared for by some mysterious characters that seem to worship to the Emperor himself.