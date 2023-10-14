The Real Has Come Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Is it just me, or do K-dramas on the weekend make up for the lack of entertainment during the week? The perfect weekend binge has a corny plot and swoon-worthy characters. If you’re looking for a family-friendly weekend show with plenty of drama and interesting characters, go no further than The Real Has Come.

Ahn Jae-Hyun, who hasn’t been seen on screen in three years as Gong Tae-Kyung, the sweet but simple protagonist, leads the series. Empress Ki’s Baek Jin-Hee, portrayed by Jae-Hyun, takes the lead as Oh Yeon-Doo. She, too, is returning after an absence of four years; viewers last saw her in the 2018 TV series Feel Good to Die.

The Real Has Come Season 2

The Real Has Come is such a captivating show because of the dynamic between these two characters. Fans have missed both of them greatly, thus the show was destined to be a hit anyway. K-dramas are getting more and more viewers, therefore people are wondering if there will be a sequel. If you’re one of them, then read on for the latest information regarding Season 2 of The Real Has Come!

The Real Has Come Season 2 Release Date

The fate of The Real Has Come season 2, which has yet to be revealed by the show’s production company, is the subject of intense anticipation around the world. People are left to make assumptions due to a lack of relevant knowledge.

According to the hopes of the audience, season two of The Real Has Come is likely to air. The show also lived up to the standards set by its creators and producers. While you wait for Season 2 of The Real Has Come, you can watch Season 2 of Korean Queendom Puzzle in the meantime. Is this K-drama worth continuing, in your opinion, and why or why not?

The Real Has Come Story

Oh Yeon-Deo (Jung Eui-Jae) is the protagonist, and she falls in love with the logical and cynical investment expert Kim Jun-Ha (also played by Jung Eui-Jae). In response to Yeon-Dee’s pregnancy announcement, Jun-Ha offers no encouragement and even proposes abortion. Yeon-Deo, in an effort to preserve face, has claimed that Gong Tae-Kyung is the father of her unborn kid. When Yeon-Deo’s moment of despair and wrath subsides, she sees the situation she and Tae-Kyung are in.

Tae-Kyung, to her shock, agrees to play the part of her boyfriend and the father of her child. Tae-Kyung is well-known as a skillful obstetrician and gynecologist and a selfless helper with a tough exterior. Yeon-Deo agrees with the general consensus that Gong is a spoiled rich man. Her opinion of him and her feelings toward him shift, though, as she gets to know him better.

The Real Has Come Cast

Baek Jin-hee as Oh Yeon-doo

Ahn Jae-hyun as Gong Tae-kyung

Cha Joo-young as Jang Se-jin

Jung Eui-jae as Kim Jun-ha

Kang Boo-ja as Eun Geum-sil

Sunwoo Jae-duk as Gong Chan-sik

Cha Hwa-yeon as Lee In-ok

Choi Dae-chul as Gong Chun-myeong

Yoon Joo-hee as Yeom Su-jeong

Choi Ja-hye as Gong Ji-myeong

Kim Sa-kwon as Cha Hyun-woo

Yoo Jae-yi as Gong Yoo-myeong

Kim Hye-ok as Kang Bong-nim

Ryu Jin as Kang Dae-sang

Choi Yoon-jae as Oh Dong-wook

Jeong Seo-yeon as Oh Soo-gyeom

Kim Chang-wan as Jang Ho

Lee Kan-hee as Joo Hwa-ja

Seong-hyeok as Yeon Sang-hoon

Yoon Ah-jeong as pharmacis

Jung So-young as Seon Woo-hee

Min Chae-eun as Song Songi

The Real Has Come Season 2 Plot

As a fan, I can make some educated guesses about what to expect from Season 2 based on the show’s current storyline and character development. It’s expected that the primary characters’ relationships will evolve and face new challenges throughout Season 2. It’s possible that Ji Myung and Hyun Woo may have to face the consequences of their make-believe marriage and struggle to meet the demands of parenthood. Their commitment to one another could be tested by the exposure of past secrets.

Yeon Doo and Tae Kyung’s relationship may face further difficulties if third parties attempt to undermine it. The tension between Se Jin and Jun Ha could escalate, leading to unexpected consequences for everyone involved.

Season 2 may also introduce new characters who alter the dynamics of established relationships and heighten the show’s dramatic tensions. The show might delve deeper into the protagonist’s maturation and self-discovery, touching on themes like forgiveness, happiness, and redemption.

Where to watch The Real Has Come?

Those interested in watching The Real Has Come can do so on either KBS2 or Netflix. The compelling plot and well-developed characters will appeal to a wider audience thanks to the dual release.

The Real Has Come Review

Not your typical family drama, “The Real Has Come” delves deep into the nuances of human connection. The tension mounts with every chapter in this narrative of intrigue, passion, and character development. The film promises to be an emotional roller coaster that will have you thinking about love and forgiveness long after the final credits have rolled.

This riveting drama also features extensive discussions about the nature of genuine love and forgiveness. The drama was heightened by Oh Yeon Do’s trials as a new mother and by her efforts to be with her true love.

A trip through “the real has come” is a thrilling, weightless adventure. Oh, Yeon Do had a difficult mission ahead of her: she had to expertly weave the links of Gong Tae Hyung’s family, convincing them to adopt her darling child and become part of her own family. It was a tender tango of feelings, a tale of love and acceptance.