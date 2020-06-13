The Promised Neverland: revealed all the special projects for the end of the manga

Share it:

This week we will enjoy chapter 181 of The Promised Neverland, the last one for the manga of Kaiu Shirai and Demizu Posuka. The end of the almost four-hour work was anticipated by Weekly Shonen Jump last week and will conclude, in chapter format, on Monday 15 June in Japan and the day before on MangaPlus.

The authors were therefore able to remain in the chosen range of 20-30 volumes for the end of The Promised Neverland, given that the final tankobon will be 20 and will arrive in October 2020. But it will not be the only project dedicated to the manga with Emma and the other children. In addition to the Japanese live action film scheduled for the end of the year, The Promised Neverland produced by Amazon Prime Video, an American-style live action TV series, has been anticipated.

This is the first of five projects dedicated to The Promised Neverland revealed by the magazine in the issue that will shortly go on sale. The five projects are:

Amazon Prime Video TV series;

Exhibition dedicated to December 2020;

The Promised Neverland artbook ;

; The Promised Neverland fanbook;

A draft of a video game disconnected from The Promised Neverland but in which Demizu Posuka will participate for character design and concept art.

At the bottom you can see the first drawings prepared by sensei Posuka for the surprise video game. Meanwhile the The Promised Neverland season 2 will arrive next year.