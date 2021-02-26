The Promised Neverland: is there a world to save the second season of the anime?

The Promised Neverland manga has been, for some time, one of the most popular psychological thrillers ever, before starting to sink after the conclusion of the fifth story arc. Despite the criticisms, however, the work of Shirai and Demizu turned out to be quite solid, as opposed to the highly criticized second season of the anime.

For some reason, in fact, the guys at CloverWorks have decided to completely cut three story arcs, moving broadly from chapter 51 to 118 and removing some of the most popular scenes and characters from the original work. The huge cuts to the story have created great confusion in the viewers of the anime, and since some very important elements for the plot have been removed, it seems obvious to think of a completely original ending.

The ending of the manga is definitely the least successful part of the work, as it lacks impact and appears a bit too hasty and convenient, but can the anime really correct it? Let’s break down the steps that should be taken to make Season 2 savable.

First, the biggest mistake made by the studio was to make a second season consisting of only eleven episodes. Immediately after the escape from Grace Field it would have been necessary to adapt at least three sagas, that of the Promised Forest (partially adapted), and those of Goldy Pond’s quest for Minerva (completely cut). Goldy Pond in particular is undoubtedly the best story arc after the escape from Grace Field, and it would have been a great ending point for Season 2.

The anime has instead decided to go directly to the final arc, and at this point it is obvious that the best hypothesis would be to make a complete remake, in the style of Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherood. Excluding this first option, a conclusion within the Grace Field labyrinth could also work, perhaps with a sort of flashback that – in Season 3 – leads at least to the adaptation of Goldy Pond and the clarification of Minerva’s plan.

Assuming instead a definitive conclusion during the second season, the best choice would be to opt for a bittersweet finish, a little more in line with Shinkai’s mature storytelling and as distant as possible from that of the manga, in which there was a lack of real stakes. One of the most popular theories during the serialization of the manga was that Emma and Mujika were the same person, with the protagonist who – at the request of a higher entity – sacrificed her humanity to save her companions. The manga had often suggested a possible connection between the two characters, and the anime could capitalize on the idea by making an ad hoc ending.

Despite everything, the second season of The Promised Neverland turned out to be a flop, and given the criticism of the public it is really difficult to imagine that it can be saved. The author, however, stated that he personally worked on the finale, so before judging it we will at least have to wait for the airing of the last episode.

What do you think of it? Can this second season still be saved? Let us know yours with a comment!