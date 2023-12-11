The Perfect Couple: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Coming soon to a Netflix screen near you is Elin Hilderbrand’s The Perfect Couple, so be ready for some drama and romance that will make you binge! An opulent Nantucket wedding is the setting for this riveting novel’s whirlwind voyage of scandals and secrets. An epic extravaganza, consisting of six parts, is now in the works as an adaptation. Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, Nicole Kidman, and a slew of other brilliant actors and actresses are among the star-studded ensemble, which is sure to set your pulse racing.

The internet is going wild over this forthcoming extravaganza, as Variety has just verified the star-studded cast roster. Settle in, because we’re going to go right into everything we know about the upcoming limited series, The Perfect Couple.

The Perfect Couple Release Date

Netflix revealed the show’s pickup in August 2022. Production on the series will begin in April 2023, as Elin said. As of this writing, there is no confirmed release date.

The Perfect Couple Cast

Nicole Kidman as Greer Garrison Winbury

Liev Schreiber as Tag Winbury

Dakota Fanning as Abby Winbury

Eve Hewson as Amelia Sacks

Billy Howle as Benji Winbury

Meghann Fahy as Merritt Monaco

Ishaan Khattar as Shooter Dival

Jack Reynor as Thomas Winbury

Sam Nivola as Will Winbury

Mia Isaac as Chloe Carter

Donna Lynne Champlin as Nikki Henry

Isabelle Adjani as Isabel Nallet

Omar Epps as Dan Carter

Nick Searcy as Deputy Carl

The Perfect Couple Plot

Set on the lovely island of Nantucket, the limited series is adapted from Elin Hilderbrand’s riveting book. The heroine, Amelia Sacks, is about to enter into marriage with one of the most affluent families on the island. However, the wedding preparations are put on hold as an actual investigation into the beach corpse becomes the main focus. The inquiry exposes secrets, controversies, and the identities of all those involved as it advances.

This limited series, with its A-list cast and intriguing idea, will keep viewers glued to their screens, even if the faithfulness to the novel’s narrative is not yet apparent.

The Perfect Couple Creators

The original Netflix series will be helmed by Susanne Bier and created by Jenna Lamia (90210, Awkward., Good Girls). Executive producers include Lamia, Bier, Per Saari, Josh Barry, Eldin Hilderbrand, Gail Berman, and Hend Baghdady, in addition to Shawn Levy and Nicole Kidman. Along with Kidman and Saari’s Blossom Films, 21 Laps Entertainment, and The Jackal Group, the production firms involved include Rabbit Hole, Love and Death, Stranger Things, Wednesday, and Elvis.

The Perfect Couple Episodes

The Perfect Couple is a Netflix original series that will consist of six one-hour episodes.

The Perfect Couple Trailer

The exact publication date of the Perfect Date series is still a mystery to us, but we can guarantee you it will be far in the future. Production on the series is likely to begin next year, as it is currently in the pre-production phase. The series teaser won’t be available until next year, at the latest, if production begins next year.

The Perfect Couple Filming Status

Netflix has already confirmed shooting dates for The Perfect Couple, and the show is currently in pre-production. The shooting dates are scheduled from early April 2023 to mid-June 2023. The filming will take place in Massachusetts, USA.