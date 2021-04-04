The opening without credits for the new Shinkalion anime is published

A couple of months ago Takara Tomy revealed that the toy line Shinkalion I would be getting a new animated adaptation, which will be named Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion Z, now to keep us pending of its next premiere scheduled for the April 9th The official website has published a the beginning sequence of the anime without credits in which we can listen to the theme “New Challenger” from BOYS AND MEN.

The first anime premiered in January 2018 and ended in June 2019, it also featured a movie and basically focused on a group of children piloting various models of Japanese bullet trains. (shinkansen) From real life who transform into robots to fight against an unknown evil to protect the security and peace of Japan, this new project will continue that line but years later.

The cast confirmed so far includes:

Minami Tsuda as Shin Arata, the first female lead and self-proclaimed “one who takes on the mysteries of the world.”

Akari Kitō as Abuto Usui, the second protagonist, a genius elementary school student, and a talented mechanic.

Jun Fukuyama as SMAT, Abuto’s mysterious robot pet

Yuka Terasaki como Hanabi Ōmagari, el conductor de Shinkalion Z E6 Komaru y Shinkalion Z E6 Nex

Michiko Kaiden como Taiju Togakushi, el conductor de Shinkalion Z E7 Kagayaki y Shinkalion Z E7 Azusa

Kanon Takao as Ayu Arata, Shin’s older sister

Marina Inoue as Akeno Myōjō, a mysterious woman who is a cameraman.

Kōsuke Gotō as Saijō Sogō, the coordinating commander of the Yokogawa branch of the Shinkansen Ultra Evolution Institute.

Takahiro Fujiwara as Goichi Shima, the maintenance leader of the Yokogawa branch of the Shinkansen Ultra Evolution Institute

Sayaka Senbongi como Kasumi Abiko, instructora de la rama de Yokogawa del Shinkansen Ultra Evolution Institute

Satomi Moriya como Misaki Ōishi, comandante de la rama de Yokogawa del Shinkansen Ultra Evolution Institute

Fumihiro Okabayashi como Atsuta Hosokawa, mecánico de la rama de Yokogawa del Shinkansen Ultra Evolution Institute

Tooru Sakurai as Wadatsumi, a member of the enemy group “Teoti”

Masaya Matsukaze as Valtom, a member of the enemy group “Teoti”

Kentaro Yamaguchi will be directing the anime in the studio OLM, the director of the first anime will also participate, Takahiro Ikezoe for the position of chief director and will collaborate on the scripts alongside Masanao Akahoshi, the design of the characters will again be in charge of Yuka Aono, while Masafumi Mima it will do the same in the direction of sound.

Virtual YouTubers Morinaka Kazaki along with ▽ ▲ TRiNITY ▲ ▽ are performing the ending song “Kizuna Rail” (Bond Rail).