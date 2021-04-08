‘The Mosquito Coast’ trailer: Justin Theroux stars in the new series from the creator of ‘Luther’ for Apple TV +

Note that this is coming: on April 30, 2021 Apple TV + will premiere the first episodes of ‘The Mosquito Coast’ (‘The Mosquito Coast’), the television adaptation of Paul Theroux’s novel that already had a film version of the hand of Peter Weir and Harrison Ford. We can already see its official trailer.

This time it is Justin Theroux (‘The Leftovers’), who takes on the shoes of Allie Fox, a brilliant and radical inventor who takes his entire family to Mexico when they suddenly see themselves as fugitives from the US government.

Developed by Neil Cross (creator of ‘Luther’) and Tom Bissell, the series consists of seven one-hour episodes that will take us through this family drama that, if it follows the guidelines of history, will be a journey to hell.

New from Neil Cross

Along with Theroux, the main cast (the Fox family) is made up of Melissa George, Logan Polish y Gabriel Bateman. Rupert Wyatt heads the series’ directing group alongside Jeremy Podeswa, Natalia Beristain, Tinge Krishnan and Claire Kilner.