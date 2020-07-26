the masked character? Very scary for a star in the series

Share it:

Although the return of historical characters from The Walking Dead is always a pleasure, fans would also like to know more about new entries, and in particular about mysterious masked character appeared during the tenth season.

Aaron and Alden run into him after escaping from a horde of zombies led by the vindictive Beta, but the last episode aired allowed us to take a brief look at his mask and his ninja appearance. During San Diego Comic-Con, Aaron's interpreter (Ross Marquand) said on the new fighter:

"In my opinion it was a great introduction for a character, like what happened in season 3 with Michonne , when we finally see her enter the scene. It was really exciting to see the full picture. A very exciting and scary reveal at the same time, because it looks like he just came out of a horror movie".

Obviously there are many theories concerning the hooded ninja: there are those who hypothesize that it is the son of Morgan and those who instead draws from the comics and relates the character to a woman belonging to a storyline on the brother of Rick Grimes, even if Marquand refers to him using the masculine.

With a little luck we can find out the truth in the latest episodes of The Walking Dead 10 announced by surprise.