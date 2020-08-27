The LGBTQ + community divided by the many stereotypes featured in the Netflix series

Share it:

While waiting to know the release date of the second part of Lucifer 5, there are many fans of the series who are discussing how it comes. represented the LGBTQ + community within the episodes of the show.

As you know the character played by Tom Ellis He has come out as bisexual, particularly in the scene he showed us Lucifer’s many partners, including a man. Not only that, the various groups for LGBTQ + rights have always considered the episode “Till Death Do Us Part“as a great example of portrayal of homosexual couples, despite the numerous jokes to the detriment of Lucifer and Pierce. Other people instead expressed their disappointment with the writers, as the protagonist’s bisexuality has never been properly explored,” preferring to focus the story on his female conquests and his love for Chloe.

The conclusion of the events of the series, which will take place during the sixth season, will therefore not allow the show to develop this part of the protagonist’s life, which according to critics is a missed opportunity to fight the numerous stereotypes that bisexual people face. In the meantime, we remind you that the first part of the fifth season is available on Netflix, if you have not yet done so, we advise you to read this interview with the authors of Lucifer, in which they discuss some twists present in the new episodes.