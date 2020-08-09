The history of the Mauricio Macri-Gianni Infantino relationship: "I think I have paid for the favors received …"

Share it:

Gianni Infantino and Mauricio Macri in one of the meetings they had (Photo: NA)

The current empathy between the two began traumatically.

The first official contact occurred in March 2016It was by telephone and through people delegated by one and the other. By then Gianni Infantino he fulfilled his first month as FIFA president, a position he had reached in the second round (115-88) of the election held on February 26, 2016 on Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al-Jalifa of Bareín.

On the agenda of the then president of Argentina, Mauricio Macri, he soccer theme was equated in his personal interest with other matters of State : free dollar, new members of the Court, reduction of public spending, education, judicial table, health, social assistance, abortion or other matters did not exceed the always ambitious aspiration of have Argentine football under control.

It was for this reason that the agenda of the Chief of Staff and the Secretary General of the Government included making contact with Infantino –through spokesmen close to Macri– to request the intervention of the AFA as an initial step towards empowerment.

Before Infantino took office, the Soccer for All cause surprised by its re-impetus for prosecute seven AFA leaders, three former chiefs of staff and six executive officers of that program after the opinion of Judge María Romilda Servini.

Infantino was not the FIFA president Macri dreamed of to alternate at the great leadership level of footballSince its golden days in Boca the paradigmatic names of that elite were Joao Havelange, Julio Grondona, Joseph Blatter, Ángel María Villar, Umberto Agnelli, Lennart Johansson, Michael Platini, Franz Beckenbauer, Bobby Charlton, Silvio Berlusconi …

Yet, almost by chance, Platini's UEFA henchman, the smiling announcer of all draws, the sympathetic briefcase carrier, appeared as a candidate – the only one in Europe – once the FIFA Court of Ethics (Hans-Joachim Eckert, German jurist and Cornel Borbély, Swiss jurist) sanctioned Blatter – winner of the original elections – and Michael Platini for not declaring a loan from the FIFA to UEFA for $ 1,800,000. It was so Infantino emerged (the only man in UEFA who knew all the secrets of Platini) and Macri had to go to him to carry out his plan to intervene the AFA .

The two initial contacts were a failure since whoever spoke on behalf of Macri – surely a close friend – refused to state the reasons for the Government's request to Mattias Grafström, a man with delicate manners, a fruity face, a soft voice and a cordial treatment to whom Infantino had derived the “Argentine pressure”.

Mattias Grafström, today FIFA General Secretary (Photo: Shane Wenzlick / www.phototek.nz)

However the Macri delegate –Obviously it would be someone closely linked to an Argentine soccer club at some point in the past– I just wanted to talk to Infantino. It was for this reason that Grafström, then head of the FIFA Personnel Office and now the General Secretary in place of Zvonimir Boban – the last remaining former player of a FIFA that Infantino promised to fill with legends from around the world – managed to make him understand with calm firmness that the protocol indicates that "The president of the institution can only speak with someone with a higher or equal identity, unless he is the head of a continental confederation" . He also responded finely to the arrogant Argentine interlocutor that he was not a "servant of FIFA" as he had defined it, but an official who deserved respect.

Finally, on Thursday, April 21, 2016, Macri called Infantino and told him that the AFA was under the rule of corruption , that a federal judge had processed about 15 people including ministers from the previous government, who had not been able to carry out an election because 38-38 out of 75 votes came out, that there were raids every day and that he wanted FIFA to intervene … Infantino's answer was that it would not be so easy and that I could not do it without the consent of Conmebol; by then Infantino He had been a FIFA head for just under two months.

After thanking you, Macri left his friend as "ambassador", who would carry out all future negotiations under the orbit of the Secretary General of Government under Fernando De Andreis. But before this happened, he called the then president of Paraguay Horacio Cartes, with whom he has a long emotional and commercial relationship – he just visited him last month in Asunción – so that he mediated with Alejandro Dominguez, head of Conmebol since January 26, 2016 after the arrest of Juan Angel Napout Sentenced for various FIFA Gate offenses. It is known that Macri, Cartes and Domínguez are three football and business men, closely related to each other.

The Intervention to the AFA –As disastrous as it is ineffective– was a fact after the first trip of Cousin corvaro –Sent by Infantino– occurred on July 6, 2016.

Macri knew how to respond to Infantino with generosity as he invited him with the rank of dignitary of state to the G-20 meeting that took place in Buenos Aires in the first week of December 2018.

Gianni Infantino was at the G20 that was held in Argentina (Photo: Reuters)

The invitation was a fatal coincidence since six days before its inauguration they had to play River-Boca revenge for the final of the Libertadores at stadium Monumental. That damn November 24, 2018, the match was suspended due to the injuries suffered by some Boca players – Pablo Pérez, his main victim – when the bus that transported them was attacked with stones on Avenida del Libertador and Lidoro Quinteros, an area with no police presence, inexplicably liberated, which led to the factual resignation of Martín Ocampo, CABA's Minister of Security.

Too they were victims of savage attacks –Already inside the stadium– Infantino, Dominguez and Chiqui Tapia among other authorities. The late, hesitant and feverish suspension of the meeting served Macri to ask Infantino for a new favor: take the meeting to Madrid .

This unusual affront to the history of Argentine soccer occurred to Macri in the early morning of November 25, after speaking by phone with Florentino Pérez, president of Real Madrid. It is worth remembering that when the cause of the West and Pan-American highways broke out, Mauricio (Grupo Macri) and Florentino Pérez (Abertis) were partners in the exploitation of tolls.

That Sunday morning, Infantino and his inseparable friend (also FIFA General Secretary) Mattias Grafström, left the Park Hyatt for the Aeroparque to travel to Bariloche. Invited by Macri (or the Government) they would spend three days in Patagonia with the hope of knowing Hidden Lake, since they had been promised a meeting with the English tycoon Joe lewis, a close friend of Macri, who would send a Bell 429 bi-turbine helicopter that would also allow them to visit part of the 12,000 hectares of that natural wonder little known to Argentines.

It was Mattias Grafström who commented on his excitement at having known part of southern Argentina. He did it in the Columbus Gala to which the 23 leaders and their delegates attended on Saturday, December 1, 2018, once the G-20 days had opened. It was in such circumstances that Infantino expressed his "eternal" gratitude to Macri Well, in addition to walking, there would be another luxury: would speak explaining what FIFA is to visiting authorities.

Gianni Infantino at the Colon Theater

This case of Infantino is curious because when taking office as president he said that FIFA needed to have many players working in the different aspects of its organization; However, during his tenure, he seemed to be much more interested in relations with politicians than with players and leaders. And such a premise is contrary to the doctrine of FIFA, which has always opposed political interference.

Thus, in previous administrations, there were well-founded reasons for FIFA to recognize politicians who had done much for football or whose careers dignified life. However neither Nelson Mandela (South Africa 2010), nor Henry Kissinger (football initiator in the United States in the 1960s), nor Jacques chirac (He released the World Cup in France 98 from taxes), nor had any president received any distinctions. And yet six months after the G-20 (06-30-2019) Mauricio Macri won the award "Living Football Award" "For his contribution to football and his promotion of the values ​​of sport" (?). At the time of receiving this distinction, Macri was in Zurich, at the FIFA headquarters presided over by Infantino who, before that unforgettable trip to Patagonia, had agreed with Alejandro Domínguez on the request of their common friend Mauricio for River to play as a local in the Bernabeu on December 8, 2018, the day he won the Copa Libertadores de América.

As much as I want it and given the affinities that unite them, Infantino will not be able to receive Macri, much less see him even when it was privately . The president of FIFA is under investigation by the Swiss special prosecutor, Stefan Keller, for "Violation of official secrecy, favoritism and instigation" given their proven meetings in 2016 and 2017 with Attorney General Michael Lauber, who resigned from his position in the face of the scandal.

That is one part of the storm that his controversial management is going through. And in this regard he himself has already given explanations through a circular letter addressed to all the federations of the world in whose message he declares himself innocent. It will be until proven otherwise. Despite what has not yet explained Infantino are their conspiratorial actions for the institutional weakening of the competitions organized by FIFA itself . His presence and support for Florentino Pérez's idea for the formation of a World Super League reserved for the great clubs of the universal elite with the main emphasis on those of Europe and South America, go against UEFA and Conmebol. And in this sense, their presidents, the Slovenian, have already spoken Aleksander ceferin (UEFA) and the Paraguayan Alejandro Dominguez (Conmebol) who feel disappointed by Infantino.

The management of the Swiss at the head of FIFA does not have a good prognosis because his management is countercultural, it goes in the opposite direction to history, he is very prone to elite football: closer to powerful entrepreneurs than leaders; next to the politicians on duty before the soccer stars; its officials are paid. They are employees (which Ethics Court would judge your employer?); never released the Garcia Report on FBI investigation of FIFA (Who were bribed to vote for Qatar?) And too enthralled by ministers, presidents, sheikhs, emirs and caliphs; too committed to the global problem of Qatar. In other words, it is proceeding in reverse of what the doctrine indicates: zero political interference .

Gianni Infantino during the final between Liverpool and Flamengo at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha together with Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani and Peter Moore (Photo: Reuters)

An example of this could have been this dialogue heard in the Colón:

-Mauricio, the Patagonia thing and your invitation to the G-20 were great, how could I repay you? Infantino asked.

-I would like to do something for FIFA, was Macri's response.

And he invented a Foundation that had never existed, which hardly exists, but which serves to invent reasons for travel …

