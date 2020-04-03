The historic animated series of Rocky Joe turns 50

Share it:

Some animated series were born to leave their mark even years after their conclusion, as in the case of the adaptation of Rocky Joe series that influenced any work that came later.

First aired in 1979 on Fuji TV, the series narrates the sporting (and human) adventures of Joe Yabuki, a young orphan with a rebellious character who wanders the streets of the suburbs of Tokyo. Here Joe will meet the old coach Danpei Tange who will take him under his wing to teach them to box. The series (consisting of 79 episodes) focused not only on boxing matches, but focused mainly on the life of the suburbs of the city of Tokyo in the 60s and 70s, suburbs sunk in degradation and misery while a part of the population lived the economic boom. The Rocky Joe manga quickly became a symbol of that period because the protagonist embodied the "desire to make it" and fight for a better tomorrow (like the name of the lessons that Danpei sent by correspondence to Joe ended up in prison).

The anime accentuated the ferocity of the series' boxing matches. The direction of Osamu Dezaki he managed to give the feeling of heaviness of the blows that the boxers exchanged in the ring, exasperating their drama. Each encounter of the anime seemed to push the challengers to the limit. A soul that, in these difficult times, can transmit the necessary strength and courage "For tomorrow". If you are interested, Star Comics has published the perfect edition of the manga. Also you can take a look at the anime of Megalo Box, Rocky Joe's spiritual sequel.