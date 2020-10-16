The Haunting of Bly Manor, Amelia Eve unveils a cut scene that will break your heart

A few moments of The Haunting of Bly Manor have been really difficult to overcome for those who have somehow become attached to the characters of the new Netflix show: between deaths and goodbyes of another kind, the series inspired by the book by Henry James was not at all stingy in terms of particularly emotional moments.

One of these, however, did not appear in the episodes arrived on Netflix: in the series we saw Dani sneak away in the middle of the night, while a deleted scene whose existence has now been revealed by Amelia Eve sees the two characters say goodbye in a truly heartbreaking scene.

“She would do anything to get it out of her mind. We shot a scene where Jamie wakes up. Dani is leaving and she is begs to stay. It was a beautiful scene to shoot. Victoria and I were in bed shaking hands. Even when we stopped spinning, we continued to hold hands. We shared a wonderful moment. Unfortunately it didn’t end up in the final cut. But I hope that Mike Flanagan put it in a Blu-ray edition“said the actress.

Mike Flanagan himself, meanwhile, recently spoke about the future of The Haunting; here, however, you will find some recommended reading for those who loved The Haunting of Bly Manor.