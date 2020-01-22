The Funko Pops of Gambit and Rogue from the X-Men series are coming soon

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The London Toy Fair is one of the largest and most important trade fairs dedicated to toys and the world of collectibles. From this edition comes the news that the Funko Pops of Gambit and Rogue of the X-Men will soon be available.

Presented in their classic looks (which you can admire at the bottom of the news), the two characters appear in two available versions. We have a normal version of Rogue and another with a support to give it a pose in flight. By Gambit, however, in addition to the normal one (and less expensive, obviously) we also have a version that lights up in the dark limited edition. In case you are interested, the preorder for the two Funko Pops is already available. Rogue and Gambit are one of the most loved couples by fans, but also one of the most particular within the Marvel Comics universe. First appeared on Uncanny X-Men number 266Gambit has the mutant power to charge objects he touches with energy. We often see him throwing playing cards which are made explosive by his powers. Rogue, however, makes his first appearance on Avengers King-Size Annual n. 10 and it is endowed with the power to absorb the mind, the memories and also the vital energy of whoever touches or, if whoever touches is a being endowed with powers, to absorb and use them. Both characters are presented at the beginning with a dark past (Gambit was a thief, Rogue was part of the Mutant brotherhood), perhaps for this reason an attraction will be born that will lead them to live a troubled love relationship (also because of the powers of Rogue who cannot directly touch anyone).

Some time ago Marvel Comics also dedicated a series to the couple of heroes. Recently, however, the House of Ideas has announced the Extended Cut version of the classic graphic novel "God loves, man kills" of the X-Men. Furthermore, it is now certain that we will see the mutants in the Empyre crossover arriving in April 2020